WWE Raw Results, Highlights & Live Blog (5/25/26)

O-H... I-O! WWE Raw is live Monday night from the campus of The Ohio State University, and fireworks may be going off tonight inside the Schottenstein Center.

Less than a week away from Clash in Italy, both World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu will be on the show to sign their contract for Tribal Combat.

The Samoan Werewolf was moments away from getting fired by General Manager Adam Pearce this past Monday night, but earned himself one final shot at The OTC by issuing a challenge that Reigns had no choice but to accept.

Oba Femi also needs to put pen to paper to the contract that Paul Heyman cooked up for Clash in Italy. His longtime client, Brock Lesnar, ended his retirement in a major way last week when he crashed the Oba Femi Open Challenge.

The Beast orchestrated a blindside attack and left The Ruler lying after a thunderous F-5. Femi is set to kick off the show tonight to respond to the man he conquered at WrestleMania 42.

Penta apparently has no intentions of slowing down any time soon. Just days after he successfully defended his Men's IC title against Ethan Page at Saturday Night's Main Event, he'll be putting the gold on the line again. This time against the young and very talented Je'Von Evans.

Penta vs. Je'Von Evans | WWE

Bayley is also keeping her nose to the grindstone. After traveling to Mexico over the weekend to fulfill her AAA obligations, the Role Model is in Columbus, Ohio tonight to team with Lyra Valkyria against The Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanner Perez.

Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch is expected to make an appearance live on Netflix, following the controversial finish to her match with Sol Ruca this past Saturday night. Even though it was Ruca who made contact with referee Jessika Carr, it was Lynch who lost the match. The Man must now defend her title against Ruca at Clash in Italy.

The Takedown on SI has all your Monday Night Raw results and highlights covered below.

WWE Raw results and highlights:

Check back once the show goes live on Netflix at 8 p.m. ET...

WWE Raw card:

Oba Femi opens the show to respond to Brock Lesnar's sneak attack

World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu sign their contract for Tribal Combat

Penta (c) vs. Je'Von Evans for the Men's Intercontinental Championship

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez

Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch to appear