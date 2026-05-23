WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results, Highlights & Live Updates
One week out from Clash in Italy, WWE is taking over Fort Wayne, Indiana with Saturday Night's Main Event live from Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.
The Men's Intercontinental Championship will be one of three titles on the line tonight as Penta defends his gold against Ethan Page.
All Ego has done nothing but succeed from the moment he stepped foot in WWE, and he has the opportunity to repeat what he did in NXT, by winning his first singles title roughly a month after he debuted on Monday Night Raw.
The Women's Intercontinental Champion will also be in action, but Becky Lynch has made it perfectly clear that her title will not be up for grabs when she faces off against Sol Ruca.
The incredibly talented newcomer to the Red Brand is still looking for her first victory as a member of the main roster, but maybe she'll be able to recreate that magic she had at Saturday Night's Main Event in December when she upset multi-time WWE Women's Champion Bayley.
Brie Bella and Paige will be defending their WWE Women's Tag Team Titles against Nia Jax and Lash Legend. Scream Mode took the belts off the former champs at WrestleMania 42, and are looking to prove once and for all that they are more than just some nostalgia act.
The World Tag Team Championship will also be defended when Austin Theory and Logan Paul of The Vision battle the Street Profits. Montez Ford has made it clear in recent weeks that Angelo Dawkins and himself do not need the help of Seth Rollins to win the titles, and The Visionary's involvement in their fight has caused a fair bit of tension between the longtime friends and tag team partners.
Finally, WWE Women's Champion Rhea Ripley will team with Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss to take on Jade Cargill, Michin and B-Fab in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match. The Takedown on SI has all of your live results and highlights from Saturday's show covered below.
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event live results:
- Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss vs. Jade Cargill, Michin, and B-FAB in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match will kick off the show!
- There is already some tension with Ripley and Flair, as Ripley tags in Bliss despite Flair asking for it. Then we get to a showdown between Flair and Cargill, who seem to be on a collision course for an eventual one-on-one match.
- Flair makes the hot tag to Ripley, and she runs wild on her opponents. Bliss comes back in and hits a double DDT on Michin and B-FAB before tagging Flair back in. Flair almost runs into Ripley on the apron, and Michin takes advantage with a Styles Clash on Flair...but Ripley makes the save!
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event card:
- Penta (c) vs. Ethan Page for the Men's Intercontinental Championship
- Logan Paul & Austin Theory (c) vs. The Street Profits for the World Tag Team Championship
- Brie Bella & Paige (c) vs. Nia Jax & Lash Legend for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship
- WWE Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Jade Cargill, Michin & B-Fab
- Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch vs. Sol Ruca in a Non-Title Match
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com
Blake Lovell has worked in the sports media industry for nearly two decades, including covering WWE and professional wrestling for various digital outlets since 2019. He is a former editor/columnist for 411Mania and ClutchPoints. As a wrestling journalist, he has interviewed legends such as The Hardy Boyz, written numerous columns, and more. You can follow him on X at @wrestleblake for more discussion on wrestling's past, present, and future.Follow wrestleblake