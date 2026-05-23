WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results, Highlights & Live Updates

One week out from Clash in Italy, WWE is taking over Fort Wayne, Indiana with Saturday Night's Main Event live from Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

The Men's Intercontinental Championship will be one of three titles on the line tonight as Penta defends his gold against Ethan Page.

All Ego has done nothing but succeed from the moment he stepped foot in WWE, and he has the opportunity to repeat what he did in NXT, by winning his first singles title roughly a month after he debuted on Monday Night Raw.

The Women's Intercontinental Champion will also be in action, but Becky Lynch has made it perfectly clear that her title will not be up for grabs when she faces off against Sol Ruca.

The incredibly talented newcomer to the Red Brand is still looking for her first victory as a member of the main roster, but maybe she'll be able to recreate that magic she had at Saturday Night's Main Event in December when she upset multi-time WWE Women's Champion Bayley.

Brie Bella and Paige will be defending their WWE Women's Tag Team Titles against Nia Jax and Lash Legend. Scream Mode took the belts off the former champs at WrestleMania 42, and are looking to prove once and for all that they are more than just some nostalgia act.

🏆 WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Paige & Brie Bella will compete at #SNME for the first time ever TONIGHT as they defend their titles against Lash Legend & Nia Jax!



📺 8 ET/5 PT on @peacock

🎟️ https://t.co/vZvLwWmJDI pic.twitter.com/kP3uy5cp9c — WWE (@WWE) May 23, 2026

The World Tag Team Championship will also be defended when Austin Theory and Logan Paul of The Vision battle the Street Profits. Montez Ford has made it clear in recent weeks that Angelo Dawkins and himself do not need the help of Seth Rollins to win the titles, and The Visionary's involvement in their fight has caused a fair bit of tension between the longtime friends and tag team partners.

Finally, WWE Women's Champion Rhea Ripley will team with Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss to take on Jade Cargill, Michin and B-Fab in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match. The Takedown on SI has all of your live results and highlights from Saturday's show covered below.

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event live results:

- Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss vs. Jade Cargill, Michin, and B-FAB in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match will kick off the show!

- There is already some tension with Ripley and Flair, as Ripley tags in Bliss despite Flair asking for it. Then we get to a showdown between Flair and Cargill, who seem to be on a collision course for an eventual one-on-one match.

- Flair makes the hot tag to Ripley, and she runs wild on her opponents. Bliss comes back in and hits a double DDT on Michin and B-FAB before tagging Flair back in. Flair almost runs into Ripley on the apron, and Michin takes advantage with a Styles Clash on Flair...but Ripley makes the save!

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event card:

Penta | Netflix

Penta (c) vs. Ethan Page for the Men's Intercontinental Championship

Logan Paul & Austin Theory (c) vs. The Street Profits for the World Tag Team Championship

Brie Bella & Paige (c) vs. Nia Jax & Lash Legend for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

WWE Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Jade Cargill, Michin & B-Fab

Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch vs. Sol Ruca in a Non-Title Match