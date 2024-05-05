Hiroshi Tanahashi on Jon Moxley as IWGP World Heavyweight Champion–And His Priority as New Japan President
Hiroshi Tanahashi is an expert when it comes to the IWGP heavyweight title.
An eight-time world champ in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, the legendary Tanahashi–who is now in his fourth month as New Japan President–sees endless positives with Jon Moxley as the reigning IWGP world heavyweight champion.
Last month, Moxley defeated Tetsuya Naito to become the new champ. A handful of New Japan wrestlers were critical of Moxley winning the title, including voicing displeasure that the belt was defended in AEW on Dynamite. But Tanahashi views the situation entirely differently, as he views the title reign as a massive opportunity for New Japan.
“This isn’t the first time that the top title has been worn by an outsider,” said Tanahashi, speaking through a translator. “Whoever can take it off Moxley will have a big spotlight on them, and I hope they make the most of it.”
Tanahashi is putting in the work for New Japan Pro-Wrestling, both in and out of the ring. After wrestling on both Friday and Saturday, an eventful stretch for Tanahashi continues tomorrow when he steps in the ring for the All Together charity event.
All Together is an event from United Japan Pro-Wrestling, a partnership between promotions that features New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Pro Wrestling NOAH, DDT Pro-Wrestling, Big Japan Pro Wrestling, DRAGONGATE, and STARDOM. It takes place in Tokyo at Nippon Budokan, and a portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit those still recovering from the recent earthquake that hit the Noto peninsula on the north coast of Japan.
“Pro wrestling has a long history of helping to unite Japan in the wake of an emergency,” said Tanahashi, who is scheduled to open the event by teaming with Naomichi Marufuji and Sanshiro Takagi against Ren Narita, EVIL, and Yujiro Takahashi. “We always want the wrestling business booming so we can contribute to society in bigger and bigger ways.”
This will mark the third match in four days for Tanahashi. He lost to Nic Nemeth on Friday on the first night of Wrestling Dontaku in Fukuoka, then returned to the victory column on Saturday in a tag match with Oleg Boltin against Taichi and Taka Michinoku.
“I got even more excited to wrestle Nic after I saw his match with Ishii [last month at Windy City Riot],” said Tanahashi. “He is a great pro wrestler.”
Balancing his responsibilities in the office and the ring is a new challenge for Tanahashi, yet it is one he is embracing.
“It’s all still new to me,” said Tanahashi. “I enjoy the sense of duty and the responsibility.”
New Japan has a roster full of extremely compelling wrestlers. As president, Tanahashi’s top priority is to strengthen NJPW from its core.
“I want to help the wrestlers be as famous as possible,” said Tanahashi. “Match quality multiplied by fame multiplied by promotion equals fans. I think that is pretty simple algebra.”