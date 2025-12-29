Saraya Teases Potential Return To Wrestling In 2026

It appears that Saraya has found the itch to return to the ring.

The former WWE & AEW Women's Champion took to social media on Sunday evening to reflect on her past, while also looking ahead toward the future.

Just over 8 years ago, Saraya was forced to retire from professional wrestling at just 25 years old due to a severe neck injury she suffered while working a WWE house show in Uniondale, New York. She wound up completing an improbable comeback when she wrestled her debut match for All Elite Wrestling at Full Gear 2022.

8 years yesterday from when I thought my career was over during a Uniondale house show. What a ride it’s been since. Grateful for my health, family, friends and fans. You truly keep me going! My noodle neck is as strong as ever haha



Can’t wait for what 2026 has in store ❤️⚡️ — SARAYA (@Saraya) December 29, 2025

She had a two-year plus run with AEW that included its fair share of highs and lows, highlighted by her AEW Women's World Championship victory at All In London 2023.

Saraya and company President Tony Khan mutually decided to part ways this past spring so that she could pursue new opportunities outside the ring, but the aforementioned social media post certainly indicates that the date for her latest comeback is drawing closer.

During an interview with the Toronto Sun in November, Saraya said that she had reached a point where she fell out of love with pro wrestling and found herself needing a break. That said, she was fully expecting to start ramping up her in-ring training regimen this coming January.

Is a return to WWE in the cards?

AJ Lee and Paige at WrestleMania 41 | WWE.com

Throughout her free agency period, Saraya has been completely transparent about being open to a WWE reunion. One thing she told The Takedown on SI back in March, is that she was hopeful that one day she'd be able to have an on-screen reunion with her former best friend and enemy, AJ Lee, which is exponentially more likely now that Lee is once again an active competitor.

"The short stint we had was extremely impactful for people, obviously." Saraya said. "The frenemies thing, people absolutely loved. People talk about it still to this day. And I feel like if we ever were to have like a reunion in wrestling, it would be really special."

There's been no indication that a deal on a WWE return for Saraya, or Paige, is imminent as of this writing, but with WrestleMania season right around the corner, speculation will likely ramp up soon.

After making an appearance for Insane Wrestling Revolution this past Saturday night, Saraya noted that she had a blast and that more appearances at independent promotions could also be in her future.

