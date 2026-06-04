MJF Makes Big Announcement About Upcoming Independent Wrestling Date

MJF is the AEW Men's World Heavyweight Champion, but will be making a special appearance at the Beyond Wrestling event, Break the Walls Down, on Friday. MJF confirmed that this would be his final independent wrestling match for a long time.

MJF won the AEW Men's World Championship from Darby Allin at the Double or Nothing event at the end of last month. The match was the main event of the show and carried a special stipulation that if MJF lost, he would have to shave his head bald. Luckily for him, he was able to hit Allin with a top rope piledriver and followed that with a headlock takeover to get the victory.

MJF is now a three-time world champion in AEW, and as he noted during his victory promo last week on AEW Dynamite, only eight wrestlers have won the world championship three times before the age of 30. He is now one of the people on that illustrious list.

Just two months ago, MJF was the world champion, but he lost the title in an unexpected match against Darby Allin on Dynamite. That title loss helped MJF find his focus, which is one of the reasons why he's leaving independent wrestling.

MJF is leaving the American independent pro wrestling circuit

In a new interview with Justin Barrasso, MJF said that he took his eye off the ball when he lost to Allin and that he didn't want to make that mistake again.

“I’m going to announce that this is probably the last American independent match I’m going to have for an extraordinarily long time," MJF said. "I need to focus on AEW. I took my eyes off the ball for a millisecond, and a dude who is like 145-f------g-pounds soaking wet beat me.

"That can’t happen. I don’t care that he hit me in the nuts and spammed his finisher on me four times. But glass half full, I’m now a three-time champion at the age of 30.”

At the Beyond Wrestling event this Friday on June 5, MJF is wrestling Bobby Orlando. Over the years, MJF has wrestled on a handful of indie shows and was a notable member of the MLW roster prior to becoming one of the biggest stars in the history of AEW.

This week on AEW Dynamite, MJF will defend his AEW Men's World Championship against Rush. The next AEW PPV event is Forbidden Door at the end of the month. There is not currently a world title contender lined up for that show.