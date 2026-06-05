Major Update on Mike Santana’s Potential Move From TNA to WWE

Mike Santana is the current TNA World Champion, but given Santana's current contract situation, he could lose that title at any moment.

Santana has been the TNA Champion since the beginning of the year. On the first episode of TNA on AMC, he defeated Frankie Kazarian to win the championship. Santana won the title for the first time at Bound For Glory 2025, but lost it to Kazarian soon after that victory.

Mike Santana's contract expiration is nearing

A major update from WrestleVotes indicates that Santana could be leaving TNA sooner rather than later. According to WrestleVotes, Santana's current TNA contract is set to expire this summer. The report indicates that WWE is interested in signing him to a main roster deal and that there is internal support from someone already on the main roster. WWE reportedly likes his work and professionalism, and he is highly regarded among WWE brass.

Where will Santana end up if he heads to WWE? That remains to be seen. The report says that WWE doesn't yet have a planned brand for Santana, but that the company would like to see him on the main roster by the end of 2026.

Mike Santana is a well-traveled pro wrestling veteran

Santana is an experienced veteran at this point in his career. He's had a previous run in TNA as part of a tag team and then signed with AEW near the beginning of that company's run in 2019.

Mike Santana | TNAWrestling.com

In AEW, Santana and Ortiz feuded with The Young Bucks and The Lucha Brothers. They were also a part of the first-ever faction in AEW, The Inner Circle, which was the main faction around Chris Jericho, who was the AEW World Champion at the time.

Santana left AEW in March of 2024, and by the end of April, he was with TNA once again. During his time with TNA, Santana has made crossover appearances on NXT, WWE's developmental brand. WWE and NXT formed a working partnership with TNA near the beginning of 2025, which opened up opportunities for TNA talent such as Santana, Jordynne Grace, and others to appear on NXT shows.

NXT stars also worked on TNA Impact. Jacy Jayne, Kelani Jordan, Trick Williams, and other top NXT stars appeared on TNA TV throughout the partnership.

TNA heads back to PPV for Slammiversary on June 28, which takes place from inside the Agganis Arena in Boston. Announced matches for the show include Lei Ying Lee vs. Xia Brookside for the TNA Knockouts Champion. Mike Santana will defend his TNA World Championship on the show.