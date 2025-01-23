Joe Hendry Reveals How Shawn Michaels Helped His Career In TNA And WWE NXT
Joe Hendry finished his story at TNA Genesis Sunday, defeating Nic Nemeth and becoming TNA World Champion for the first time. It was the climax of a run of momentum that began last spring, and saw him journey through WWE NXT even before the two companies partnered up.
Hendry's NXT debut was one of the biggest social media clips of the year in wrestling, and is one of the most-viewed YouTube videos in WWE history. He would go on to face Ethan Page at NXT No Mercy in a losing effort for the NXT Championship.
Even so, he aimed to make the most of his stint with the brand. Hendry spoke to The Takedown on SI Wednesday, and noted he had a major breakthrough with one of his childhood heroes Shawn Michaels while in Orlando.
"A moment that was very special to me was, there was one day where, you know, because I was training at the Performance Center full-time, I was walking past and I just thought, 'you know what?' I checked on the door and asked Shawn if I could come in, and we started talking," Hendry said. "Shawn's running at a major TV show. He's a busy guy. But we sat down for an hour and we talked, and he asked about my life, and we got to know each other. And he says, 'you know what? Now I get it.' He's like, 'yes.'"
Hendry noted Michaels took the time to get to know his backstory so he could present him properly on NXT television.
MORE: Joe Hendry Thanked All Those Who Believed After Winning TNA World Championship
"This is where Shawn really helped me put the pieces together," the TNA World Champion said. "So he says, 'you know, we know about the song and the spinning around and the meme and all that. We know that. But you know what? This is the story that we're going to tell.' He said, 'I didn't know that you've been doing this for 11, 12 years. I didn't know about all the ups and downs and all of the challenges that you've had to overcome'. He's like, 'Now I get it. That's the story that we're going to tell.'
Not only was that appreciated, but it also helped Hendry evolve as a performer in the short time he was there.
"So Shawn really taught me to embrace that side of things, which again, speaks to talents when they are able to authentically be themselves. And I'm absolutely thrilled about the partnership. And, you know, I would relish the opportunity to work with Shawn Michaels again. And I can, hand on heart, say that I gave my very best when it came to representing TNA in NXT. I gave my absolute best. I gave everything I had."
