WWE Creative’s Favorite To Win 2026 Men’s Royal Rumble Revealed

The WWE Royal Rumble will be live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on January 31st, 2025, marking the first time one of the company's "big four" events will be hosted in the country.

Last year, "Main Event" Jey Uso became a first-time Royal Rumble winner when he eliminated John Cena, earning himself a World Championship match against Gunther at WrestleMania 41, a match he would eventually win. It appears that WWE creative is looking to create another first-time winner this year.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, WWE's creative team is looking at having Bron Breakker win the men's match. Breakker is currently scheduled to face CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship on the January 5th episode of Raw, but it seems that might end in a loss for the Vision member.

Bron Breakker has been getting a strong push toward the main event scene after The Vision's former leader, Seth Rollins, went down with a shoulder injury after his match against Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel. Breakker earned his title shot when he pinned CM Punk to help his team earn the victory at Survivor Series: WarGames in the titular match with a bit of outside interference from a masked man.

Wrestling Observer reported right after Survivor Series: WarGames that the planned title matches for WrestleMania 42 would see Cody Rhodes face off against Roman Reigns for the third time, and CM Punk putting the World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Bron Breakker.

Breakker has been on the chase for the World Heavyweight title since his former leader vacated the belt. This will be a great opportunity to elevate a younger star into the main event scene, especially with it being pointed out that the current main eventers for WWE's men's division are all around their late 30s and up.

As for the match between Punk and Breakker on the January 5th episode of Raw, it is likely that there will be some kind of controversial finish that keeps both men looking strong while keeping the title on Punk heading into WrestleMania.

Breakker being positioned as a future top star for WWE makes sense, as in his relatively short career he has already captured the NXT Championship twice, the Intercontinental Championship twice, and is a former NXT Tag Team Champion, while easily having all the makings of a top draw if used correctly.

