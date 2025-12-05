Nattie Neidhart Opens Up On Potential Character Shift In WWE

Is the WWE Universe about to see a new version of Natalya on a weekly basis? Natalya? You better be careful about using that name. Nattie Neidhart doesn't want to see it anymore.

On this week's episode of WWE Raw on Netflix, fans were treated to a special video involving Nattie and the current WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion, Maxxine Dupri. In the video, Nattie was vicious in training Dupri, but working Dupri to level up.

The video featured Nattie telling Dupri to do moves again and again and again. Initially, there was pain and desperation in those words, but by the end of the video, Dupri was confidently asking for more.

Nattie hasn't been on WWE television in a while, but has been referenced by Dupri multiple times as the woman who helped her train and prepare well enough to dethrone Becky Lynch as Women's Intercontinental Champion.

Nattie Neidhart is ready to drop Natalya

It looks as if fans will see Nattie soon, and when they do, they won't be seeing Natalya. In a new interview with Busted Open Radio, Neidhart spoke about working a potential new character in WWE and how that new character came to be.

“When I look back at Natalya, over the last couple of years, she’s done everything. She’s really run the gamut. What can I do on my end with my control to make things exciting, to feel reinvigorated, to be refreshed?’ And it wasn’t until after I wrote my book and I had this whole epiphany of like, oh my God, why don’t you do what you always wanted to do?" Nattie Neidhart

Neidhart continued:

I had to look at myself in the mirror and go, ‘I don’t want to see Natalya ever again,’ and it’s not shitting on that character. She did great work, she’s f**king awesome. I don’t wanna see her again. So how do I change? How do I do this from a very authentic way that’s still very true to me?” Nattie Neidhart

Neidhart has taken independent bookings and has portrayed a more edgy, MMA-based character than Natalya was in WWE. She competed at Bloodsport and the fan reaction to her rebirth was well-received.

Natalya is a former WWE Divas Champion and Smackdown Women's Champion in WWE. She's also won the tag titles and was a former WWE Speed Champion.

As of this point in time, Neidhart hasn't officially been announced for any upcoming episodes of Raw or SmackDown.

