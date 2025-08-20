Former WWE Superstar Set To Make MMA Debut
A former WWE superstar is entering the world of MMA.
There have been quite a few professional wrestling stars who have tried to make their mark in mixed martial arts over the years, including Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, Bobby Lashley, and more.
Others such as Ken Shamrock, Ronda Rousey, and Shayna Baszler were successful in the transition from MMA to WWE.
And now, there’s another intriguing name set to embark on a potential career in MMA.
Gable Steveson, who was a dominant amateur wrestler before signing with WWE in 2021, will make his professional MMA debut on September 12 at LFA 217 at the Mystic Lake Casino Hotel in Prior Lake, Minnesota.
He’ll face Braden Peterson, who will be competing in his second professional fight.
Steveson was a two-time NCAA Division I national champion at the University of Minnesota, and he captured a gold medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
He was released by WWE in May 2024.
Why Was Gable Steveson Released By WWE?
There were high expectations for Steveson when he signed his Next In Line (NIL) deal with WWE in September 2021. He became the second Olympic gold medalist to join the company after Kurt Angle’s legendary WWE run in the early 2000s.
Steveson made his on-screen debut at SummerSlam 2021, where he appeared alongside Tamyra Mensah-Stock - now known as Tyra Mae Steele in NXT - to allow WWE fans to celebrate their Olympic achievements.
Stephanie McMahon introduced Steveson at WrestleMania 38 Night 1 the following year, and the amateur star hit a belly-to-belly suplex on Chad Gable on Night 2 of the event.
However, Steveson didn’t make his in-ring debut until July 2023 at NXT Great American Bash, and his match against Baron Corbin was not well-received by WWE fans. It was his only televised match in WWE.
According to Fightful Select, Steveson’s release in 2024 was reportedly due to a “lack of progression” during his time with the company.
Steveson went on to sign with the Buffalo Bills of the NFL after his WWE release, despite not playing football before. He was released by the team in August 2024.
