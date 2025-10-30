Current UFC Star Eyeing WWE Match Against Logan Paul
Logan Paul hasn't been on WWE television since his loss to John Cena back at Clash in Paris in August. Despite that, he is still a big enough name that certain athletes from outside the sport are looking to work with him inside the squared circle.
Michael Chandler's been fighting in mixed martial arts since 2009, joining the UFC back in 2020. He is still competing, having recently fought Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314 in April, but Chandler might have his eyes set on a potential WWE debut.
Michael Chandler on Logan Paul match
Sitting down for Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Chandler commented on having a match against Logan Paul in the WWE, saying.
“When’s Wrestlemania? [April] So we can’t do Wrestlemania. SummerSlam is in August? I knew there’s one in August. Minneapolis in August. Me versus Logan Paul. Could be awesome. We’ll see. We got a lot of talks to happen between now and then. Obviously, they know I’m interested. I believe they’re interested. So we’ll see where we’re at"- Michael Chandler, Insight
Earlier in the interview, Chandler talks about how professional wrestling intrigues him and how he thinks he would enjoy doing it. He mentions spending time with Sheamus and being friends with Diamond Dallas Page, which has gotten him more into the sport.
Michael Chandler's MMA Career
Michael Chandler finally reached the biggest mixed martial arts promotion in the world in 2020 when he joined the UFC, but a majority of his success in the octagon comes from his days in Bellator.
There, he would be crowned a three-time Bellator Lightweight World Champion, putting on bouts with the likes of Eddie Alvarez, Patricky Pitbull, Benson Henderson, and others. None of this is to say that his UFC career has been bad.
Chandler earned multiple Performance and Fight of the Night accolades while in the UFC, and even received two UFC Honors Awards for putting on the Fight of the Year against Justin Gaethje and Debut of the Year in his fight against Dan Hooker.
Chandler told Chris Van Vliet that he is a life-long fan of wrestling, specifically growing up watching DDP, Steve Austin, and The Rock in middle school and high school.
"So I think watching wrestling, you watch the way that they carried themselves, and you’re like I see a little bit of something inside of me in that ring right now. And I think that’s why people love wrestling so much as well, because it’s beautiful storytelling, and there’s beautiful rivalries, but then there’s also the redemption stories."- Michael Chandler, Insight
If Chandler is to step into a WWE ring, he wouldn't be the first UFC fighter to make the transition, as names like Ken Shamrock and Ronda Rousey have both done it and found success.
