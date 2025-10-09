Liv Morgan Relationships: Real Life And On-Screen Boyfriends And Husbands
Liv Morgan has risen the ranks of WWE through hard work, dedication and a willingness to try new things. Now sitting as one of the company's top stars, Morgan is a former WWE Women's World Champion and Money In The Bank winner.
Whether it be on screen or off screen, Morgan's relationship status seems to always become a topic of conversation among the fanbase.
From her past romances with fellow WWE stars to her storyline with Dominik Mysterio and The Judgment Day, here is everything you need to know about Liv Morgan's dating and relationship history.
Real Life Dating History
Bo Dallas
Meeting as members of the WWE roster, a relationship between Bo Dallas and Liv Morgan has been heavily rumored, but never outright confirmed by either party throughout their time in the company.
While not outright solidifying their bond, both Morgan and Dallas have mentioned their personal connection and mutual respect for each other as WWE performers.
With many fans pointing to Bray Wyatt as the couple's connection point due to his friendship with Liv, this relationship seemed to be kept relatively private with the two only being seen publicly together on a handful of occasions.
Recently, Morgan confirmed that she is currently single and is mostly focused on her WWE career as well as other aspirations.
Enzo Amore
According to Liv Morgan, she met Enzo Amore while working as a waitress at a Hooters in New Jersey. Being a longtime wrestling fan and wanting to get in the ring, Amore opened the door for her opportunity in WWE.
The two kept their relationship mostly under wraps for their time in WWE together, not wanting to let their romance get in the way of their own collective ambitions. It was eventually revealed that Amore cheated on Morgan during the course of their relationship.
Their reportedly on-again, off-again relationship finally concluded in 2017. Since then, Morgan has become a top star in WWE, while Amore currently works with 4th Rope Wrestling as their current Flyweight Champion.
Tyler Bate
Liv Morgan has been romantically linked to wrestlers due to social media posts and photos alongside them. After being seen flirting on Twitter, many fans have speculated that Morgan and Tyler Bate had some kind of relationship during the British star's first few years in WWE.
Despite the two stars being seen getting very cozy with one another in photos online in 2018, it seems like whatever happened between Morgan and Bate is over now and was brief while it lasted.
WWE On-Screen Relationships
Lana
Back in 2019, the wedding between Bobby Lashley and Lana was interrupted by Liv Morgan. After weeks of vignette teases, Morgan made her return and revealed that she had an affair with Lana.
This revelation led to a brawl between Lana and Liv that closed that episode of WWE Raw. Morgan went on to turn babyface and align with Lana's husband Rusev against her and Lashley.
Dominik Mysterio
After attacking and injuring Rhea Ripley following WrestleMania 40, Liv Morgan started to seduce her rival's on-screen boyfriend and love interest Dominik Mysterio for months.
While Mysterio tried to deny the advances of Morgan, he eventually decided to align with Liv and helped her defeat Ripley to retain the WWE Women's World Championship at SummerSlam 2024.
Morgan and Mysterio became the WWE's newest power couple and were among the most featured acts on Monday Night Raw.
Liv and "Dirty Dom" are still in their on-screen relationship, but Morgan is currently away from WWE television with a dislocated shoulder injury that has sidelined since June 2025. Perhaps one day Mysterio will go on to become Liv Morgan's husband.
The Latest WWE News