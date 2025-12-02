WWE Raw Results, Highlights & Live Blog (12/1/25)

With WWE Survivor Series in the rearview mirror, how will WWE start shaping up as we head into 2026? We'll find out beginning this week on Monday Night Raw.

As the dust cleared at Survivor Series on Saturday night in San Diego, the men's and women's divisions look to be headed in new directions as 2025 wraps up.

Is Bron Breakker now the new top contender for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship? Inside the men's WarGames match at Survivor Series, Breakker got the job done for his team and pinned CM Punk after a vicious spear. CM Punk is scheduled to speak on this week's Raw. What will Punk say about losing for his squad?

As for Breakker, he didn't win at Survivor Series without controversy. A masked man entered the WarGames cages and helped Breakker win. Will that man reveal himself? Perhaps we'll find out tonight.

AJ Lee was victorious in the women's WarGames match at Survivor Series as she made Becky Lynch tap out to the Widow's Peak submission. In various tirades on social media since the match, Lynch has declared that she wasn't tapping out, only waving her partners to her, and the referee got it wrong on Saturday. What will Lynch have to say this week on Raw?

It's been a rough go of late for @BeckyLynchWWE... 😅 pic.twitter.com/KsXNp2ywhp — WWE (@WWE) December 1, 2025

Liv Morgan is back in WWE as she made her return in an impactful way at Survivor Series. Morgan interfered on behalf of Dominik Mysterio and helped him regain the WWE Men's Intercontinental Championship from John Cena.

What's on Morgan's mind now that she's healed and ready to go? And what will her return mean for The Judgment Day?

Speaking of John Cena, both semifinal matches in the Last Time is Now tournament are scheduled to take place tonight on Raw. Gunther vs. Solo Sikoa and LA Knight vs. Jey Uso are the matches. One of those four men will go on to Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13 to wrestle John Cena in his final match.

Who will move one step closer to becoming @JohnCena's final opponent when Jey Uso takes on @RealLAKnight TONIGHT on #WWERaw?!



📺 8e/5p on @netflix pic.twitter.com/a5tRA0JON2 — WWE (@WWE) December 1, 2025

WWE Raw Results

-The show opened with Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett in the audience welcoming everyone in the show. They said it would be a fascinating night because of Survivor Series and then they cued up a highlight video from Survivor Series on Saturday night.

-The Vision and Judgment Day were shown arriving to the building. Dominik Mysterio showed up with Liv Morgan and Morgan hugged everyone in the Judgment Day aside from Roxanne Perez and Finn Balor.

-Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky made their entrance. Ripley stood in the ring and said they won the war, but that there was unfinished business. Ripley said she wanted to face The Kabuki Warriros for the tag titles because they turned on Sky. As they made the challenge official, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss walked out.

-Alexa Bliss and Charlotte confronted Sky and Ripley. They said they got along during WarGames, but when it comes to the tag titles, they needed to slow their roll. Charlotte said they never got a rematch for the titles they lost. Flair and Bliss challenged Ripley and Sky to a match for this week's show and Sky accepted.

-Backstage, Adam Pearce made the tag match official. Ivy Nile approached him and said she wanted a women's IC title match. Pearce agreed that she deserved one, but said Maxxine Dupri was away training with Natalya. Pearce gave Nile a future title match, but then turned around to see Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker.

-Heyman said he wasn't going to wait for a Pearce invitation, but that they had things to discuss. Pearce said that unless he says who was under the mask during men's WarGames, they have nothing to talk about. Heyman said he didn't know anything about that, but said he did know that Bron Breakker pinned world champion CM PUnk at Survivor Series. Heyman said they did have a lot to talk about and walked with Pearce into his office.

-Jey Uso made his entrance ahead of his Last Time Is No tournament semifinal match with LA Knight.

WWE Raw Card:

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames fallout

The 'Last Time is Now' Semifinal Match: Gunther vs. Solo Sikoa

The 'Last Time is Now' Semifinal Match: LA Knight vs. Jey Uso

AJ Styles & Dragon Lee (c) vs. The New Day for the World Tag Team Championship

