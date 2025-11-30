Liv Morgan Returns To Help Dominik Mysterio Win Back IC Title From John Cena

She's back!

Liv Morgan returned to WWE sooner than expected Saturday Night at Survivor Series: WarGames, and helped her Daddy Dom win back his Men's Intercontinental Championship from John Cena.

Morgan's surprise appearance was the climax of an exhilarating battle for the IC Title, which saw The 'Greatest of All-Time' have to fight off outside interference from Raquel Rodriguez, Roxanne Perez, Finn Balor, and JD McDonagh.

It appeared as though Cena was going to overcome the numbers disadvantage, but when referee Chad Patton was accidentally taken out with a shoulder tackle, Liv Morgan's music hit for the first time in months.

She ran down to the ring and strangely confronted Dom. Liv then surprisingly smacked him across the face and hugged Cena, but it was all an act. After she jumped out of Cena's arms, Morgan kicked him below the belt and then clocked him with the Intercontinental Title.

Cena fell into the middle rope, which allowed Mysterio to hit the 6-1-9 and a frog splash. Liv then rolled Chad Patton back into the ring to count the three, and a new IC Champ was crowned.

Morgan has been out of action since June, when she separated her shoulder in a match against Kairi Sane on Raw. The injury was bad enough to require surgery, and the latest reports on Liv's status said that folks with WWE were expecting her back sometime in early 2026.

It's unclear at this time if Morgan has been cleared for in-ring competition or if she's back as a supporting character for the time being.

It appears as though she's going to be heavily featured heading into WrestleMania 42. Immediately after Liv's surprise return, WWE released a re-cut version of the new Mania promo video that featured Morgan alongside Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill, and IYO SKY.

Dominik Mysterio, meanwhile, is now a two-time Men's Intercontinental Champion. His first reign came to an end a little over two weeks ago when he lost to Cena in his last ever appearance at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Mysterio was able to return the favor Saturday night by winning the title back in his hometown of San Diego, albeit with the massive assist from Liv Morgan.

John Cena has just one match remaining in his WWE career

John Cena | WWE

Saturday night at Petco Park marked the 178th and final Premium Live Event match of John Cena's career. He has just one stop remaining on his retirement tour, which will be two weeks from now at Saturday Night's Main Event in Washington, D.C.

The final opponent for The 'Greatest of All-Time' has yet to be determined, but it will be one of four men. Gunther, Solo Sikoa, Jey Uso and LA Knight have all advanced to the semifinals of The 'Last Time is Now' Tournament.

MORE: WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2025 Results, Highlights & Live Blog

The semifinals will take place on the December 1 edition of Monday Night Raw, with Gunther taking on Solo Sikoa and Jey Uso battling LA Knight. The winners will move on to the final match-up of the tournament, which will be held on the December 5 edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

John Cena's Final Match will take place on Saturday, December 13, at the Capital One Arena. A series of exhibition matches will also take place that night, featuring currently unannounced Raw and SmackDown Superstars going up against talent from NXT.

