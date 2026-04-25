Lucha Underground Teases Potential Return

Lucha Underground opened its doors in late 2014 and quickly became the talk of the town for its approach to creating more cinematic, story-driven professional wrestling. The promotion aired weekly hour-long episodes and had a working relationship with Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, bringing in a lot of that company's roster.

Names such as Pentagon Jr., Rey Fenix, Prince Puma, Johnny Mundo, and more would become some of the brand's main stars. Lucha Underground stuck around until 2018, with commentator Vampiro confirming that a fifth season wouldn't be produced, ending the series.

Possible comeback?

The X account of Lucha Underground has been inactive since late 2019, but would come alive once again on April 24th with a short video teasing a possible comeback.

The caption states, "soon," while the video asks the simple question of, "more?" It will be interesting to see what this teaser leads to, as the AAA promotion that Lucha Underground once worked so closely with is now owned by WWE. Other promotions across the globe could help fill the roster, but nothing is confirmed just yet.

Lucha Underground filled a special niche in professional wrestling and helped establish a handful of luchadors and talents who were popular outside the United States. Some of those big stars from early Lucha Underground, like Pentagon, Fenix, Santos Escobar, and many others, have now moved on to promotions like AEW and WWE.

Penta | Netflix

Problems with making a return

One of the major reasons Lucha Underground went under when they did was a hefty lawsuit that was filed against both the El Rey Network (Lucha Underground's television network) and the Baba-G production company.

The lawsuit focused on how many cast members were signed to five-year exclusive deals, despite the brand only lasting four before shutting down. Stars of Lucha Underground such as King Cuerno (Santos Escobar), Kobra Moon (Thunder Rosa), and several others participated in the lawsuit.

Outside of a lawsuit that possibly soured a lot of wrestlers' opinion on the promotion, Major League Wrestling has been doing a lot to fill the hole that Lucha Underground left. The on-screen owner of Lucha Underground, Dario Cueto, joined MLW under the name Cesar Duran.

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MLW has also been holding events under an Azteca-branded theme, becoming the spiritual successor to Lucha Underground and even featuring former talents from the show, such as King Muertes, Rey Horus, Drago, and more.