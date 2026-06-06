AAA Noche De Los Grandes Preview: (6/6/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Following the overwhelming success of Mask vs. Mask, where Chad Gable was forced shed his identity as the "Original" El Grande Americano, week two of AAA Noche de Los Grandes will emanate Saturday night from Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico.
Brand new AAA General Manager and WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio was on commentary for week one and he'll be back on the show tonight to address all of AAA Lucha Libre in a special interview segment.
As of this writing, there are two major matches that have been booked for the show, headlined by a massive Six-Woman Tag Team Match. NXT Women's Champion and AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion Lola Vice will team with multi-time WWE Women's Champion Bayley and La Catalina to face Reina de Reinas Champion Lady Flammer, La Hiedra and Lady Maravilla.
WWE SmackDown Superstar Rey Fenix captured the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship a week ago when he defeated Laredo Kid at Noche de Los Grandes. No doubt he'll be eagerly watching tonight as Mini Vikingo, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, Lince Dorado and Octagón Jr. battle each other to become the new No. 1 contender in a Fatal 5-Way Match.
Here's everything we currently know about Noche de Los Grandes week two. Check back for updates as more segments and matches may be announced prior to the show going live on the air.
How to watch AAA Noche de Los Grandes tonight:
Watch: FOX Latin America, Lucha Libre AAA YouTube and Facebook channels, and WWE digital platforms
AAA Noche de Los Grandes time:
Time: 10 p.m. EST (7 p.m. PST)
AAA Noche de Los Grandes location:
Location: Arena Monterrey, Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico.
AAA Noche de Los Grandes card (Announced):
- AAA General Manager & WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio will address AAA Lucha Libre
- NXT Women’s Champion and AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champion Lola Vice, Bayley & La Catalina vs. Reina de Reinas Champion Lady Flammer, La Hiedra & Lady Maravilla
- Mini Vikingo vs. Octagón Jr. vs. Joaquin Wilde vs. Cruz Del Toro vs. Lince Dorado in a AAA Cruiserweight Championship No. 1 Contender's Fatal 5-Way Match
AAA Noche de Los Grandes week one results:
- The War Raiders defeated Pagano & Psycho Clown to capture the AAA World Tag Team Championship
- El Hijo del Vikingo defeated El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. to win the AAA Latin American Championship
- Rey Fenix defeated Laredo Kid to become the new AAA World Cruiserweight Champion
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com