Chad Gable Announces Massive New Documentary Series

Chad Gable continues to make news inside and outside WWE.

The star and former tag team champion was part of a historic main event match in the AAA promotion over the weekend. Gable as Original El Grande Americano took on Ludwig Kaiser as Imposter El Grande Americano and the two battle in a mask vs. mask match in Monterrey, Mexico.

The match was a bloody contest that saw the imposter El Grande Americano defeat the original El Grande Americano and forced him to unmask in front of all the AAA fans in attendance and those watching on YouTube.

El Grande revealed himself to be Chad Gable as had long been suspected. Gable made a passionate speech after the loss and said he would return to AAA at some point. The match is being touted as a 2026 match of the year candidate and a potential feud of the year candidate as well.

Chad Gable announces huge documentary project after AAA success

Gable will try to keep his hot streak going. In a post on social media on Monday, Gable announced that he would star in a brand new documentary series. The show will be nine episodes long and will premiere this week Friday on YouTube.

"I’ve spent my entire career preaching discipline, preparation, and accountability," Gable wrote on Instagram.. "Then I got hurt. For the first time in my professional wrestling career, I was forced to stop and figure out who I am when the thing I’ve built my life around gets taken away. So I’m bringing you with me."

Gable is a former Olympian. He joined WWE in 2013 and started the American Alpha tag team soon after. Gable was a part of the NXT black and gold heyday as part of the American Alpha team and had legendary contests on TakeOver events with The Revival, now known as FTR in AEW.

American Alpha got a run on the main roster and won tag team gold, but that run was cut short when Gable's partner, Jason Jordan, left active wrestling because of a severe neck injury. As a singles star, Gable has adopted many roles including the Shorty G persona. As a singles star, Gable won the WWE Speed Championship.

In 2025 after a loss to Penta, Gable went on a journey to learn the ways of lucha wrestling. He came back to action as El Grande Americano. At WrestleMania last year, Gable as El Grande Americano, defeated Rey Fenix.

Gable announced that he had suffered a shoulder injury in June of 2025. He was out of action for months, but returned to the ring at 2026 Royal Rumble as El Grande Americano.