Infamous Mid-South Wrestling booker Bill Watts has died. He was 87 years old.

Bill Apter reported on Tuesday afternoon that Watts had passed. He received the news from Watts' son, Erik.

‘Dear Bill, my father, Cowboy Bill Watts, passed away today," Apter said the text read. "I wanted to let you know he loved you and had a very special place in his heart. Love you, my friend.”

Watts was well-known for being a pro wrestling booker who was ahead of his time. Prior to booking, Watts was an active wrestler all over the world. He was a former champion in multiple promotions, including a tag team champion in the WWWF with Gorilla Monsoon, a Mid-South North American Heavyweight Champion in the Mid-South Wrestling Association, and a former AWA United States Champion. He held a multitude of other championships throughout his career as well.

WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer “Cowboy” Bill Watts has passed away.



WWE extends its condolences to Watts’ family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/oCl7VMNxDW — WWE (@WWE) November 17, 2026

Bill Watts pioneered episodic pro wrestling television

Watts booked the Mid-South Wrestling territory from 1979 to 1987. During that time, he helped create major industry stars, including Junkyard Dog, Ted DiBiase, Dr. Death Steve Williams, and others. He pioneered the wrestling industry with episodic pro wrestling that wove storylines week to week across television programs.

In addition to booking Mid-South, Watts also served as Executive Vice President of WCW. He took over the job in 1992 but was not in the role by the end of 1993. Watts' old-school pro wrestling mentality didn't fit with WCW future on television. Watts wasn't part of the WCW boom in the mid-90s that included the NWO angle that launched pro wrestling and WCW into a higher stratosphere. Watts had a very brief stint with WWE in 1995.

Erik Watts, Bill's son, was trained by Bill and made his pro wrestling debut in 1992 for WCW. Erik Watts won the rookie wrestler of the year award from The Wrestling Observer in 1992 and spent time working with WCW, WWF, ECW, TNA, and various other promotions throughout his career, which ended in 2026.

Bill Watts was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009, with Jim Ross doing the honors. Ross cut his teeth as an announcer for Mid-South Wrestling with Watts prior to his hot run and impact in the WWE. Other notable names who entered the Hall of Fame with Watts included "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Ricky Steamboat.