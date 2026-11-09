MLW Loses Top Star After Saturday Night SuperFight PPV

Donovan Dijak is taking his pro wrestling career to free agency.

Dijak is a former WWE, NXT, and ROH star, but has recently been working on the indies and, notably, for MLW. Dijak debuted for MLW in 2024 and has participated in various tag team matches throughout his run. On Monday morning, Dijak announced he was leaving MLW for free agency.

"I have finished up with MLW and I am now a free agent," Dijak wrote on X. He also wrote a heartfelt thank you to MLW and his fans.

Donovan Dijak issues statement on MLW departure

Donovan Dijak | MLW

"After much thought and consideration, I have decided that this past weekend was my final appearances for MLW and I will be entering free agency moving forward," Dijak wrote. "I am incredibly grateful for my time in MLW. Over the past two years I was given an exceptional platform to showcase my abilities as both a singles and tag team wrestler.

"I am so very excited for the next chapter of my career moving forward. I have been wrestling all over the world at an incredibly high level and I just knew it was time to truly bet on myself ... 2027 is going to be an unbelievably exciting year for me. I am going to be debuting a brand new and extraordinarily unique character presentation very soon."

I have finished up with MLW and I am now a Free Agent



BookDijak@gmail.com pic.twitter.com/sFtxOBH3mF — DONOVAN DIJAK (@DijakFYE) November 9, 2026

After leaving ROH, Dijak signed with WWE and joined the NXT brand in 2018 with a debut match against Ricochet. Dijak's most memorable work in NXT was a series of matches against Keith Lee. Both big man worked various matches together and all of them had a big-man feel due to their size, but also included some high-flying and big spots that ran counter to the typical big-man style in WWE.

Dijak made his WWE main roster debut in 2020 as part of the Retribution faction. It was a faction that had been presented as an invading gang and Dijak, who was named T-Bar, was a leading character in the group. The Retribution faction was short-lived and Dijak didn't renew his contract with WWE in 2024.

During his time in MLW, Dijak won the MLW World Tag Team Championships with Bishop Dyer as part of The Skyscrappers. Dyer, formerly known as Baron Corbin in WWE, recently returned to WWE and had a short run as WWE United States Champion. MLW is coming off a major weekend in Chicago. The company returned to PPV with Saturday Night SuperFight, an event that saw a brand new MLW World Champion crowned.

They then ran taping events on Sunday at the same venue. Both events were sold out.