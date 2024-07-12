Kenta on Cody Rhodes: ‘That’s Who I Want to Wrestle’
Later this evening, Kenta introduces himself to Major League Wrestling.
The internationally acclaimed wrestler–who has starred in Pro Wrestling NOAH, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and NXT, as well as made appearances in AEW–meets Bobby Fish in a first-round Opera Cup matchup.
“Bobby and I have known each other for a long time,” said Kenta. “I never expected we’d have a chance to wrestle one on one, especially in 2024, but I’m really looking forward to it.”
There were high hopes for Kenta in WWE, but the timing and execution never worked in his favor. He is now committed to his work in New Japan, and an extended run in MLW could be a perfect fit for him and the promotion.
“It didn’t work the way we wanted in WWE,” said Kenta. “The experience made me stronger. I’m more like myself in New Japan.
“I’m very proud of when I represented Pro Wrestling Noah as GHC Champion. Now I can focus on MLW.”
The Blood & Thunder card takes place at The Coliseum in St. Petersburg, and airs live at 9pm ET on MLW’s YouTube channel. In addition to Kenta against Fish, there is also Atlantis Jr. vs. Okumura–and Mistico against Magnus and Tom Lawlor against Jake Crist–in the 16-fighter Opera Cup tournament.
“Look at this roster in MLW,” said Kenta. “There are so many talented people.”
With so many different promotions working together, including AJ Styles and Iyo Sky wrestling for NOAH this weekend, Kenta also shared the matches he would love to turn into reality.
“Do people want to see me vs. CM Punk?” said Kenta. “We can’t fight for the GTS. The GTS is mine.”
There is, however, one match that is particularly compelling to Kenta. And that is against former Bullet Club member–and current WWE champion–Cody Rhodes.
“That is the match I want,” said Kenta. “I haven’t had the opportunity for a match against Cody Rhodes. I learned from his father. That’s who I want to wrestle–Cody.”