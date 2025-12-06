Nick Khan's Blunt Response To Online Perception From WWE Fans

What does WWE president Nick Khan think about the online perception of him?

It has been a busy year for the company, with Khan and WWE executing a variety of big moves to set themselves up for financial success moving forward.

The year kicked off with the launch of Raw on Netflix in January, marking a new era for the longest-running weekly episodic show in history, under a 10-year agreement reportedly worth over $5 billion.

Coming off WrestleMania 41, which became the highest-grossing and most-viewed PLE in WWE history, it was announced that WWE would be returning to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for WrestleMania 42 next year. WWE also made a deal to bring WrestleMania 43 to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in 2027.

Elsewhere, WWE scored a partnership with ESPN to make it the exclusive platform for all U.S.-based PLEs, has featured a highly profitable John Cena retirement tour, and much more.

Despite all of that, there has been plenty of online criticism of WWE’s creative and business strategies, and Khan opened up on Impulsive with Logan Paul as to what he thinks about that.

Khan made it clear that the only thing he’s focused on is the three most important elements of WWE’s success as a business.

“I’ve never once searched my name on X,” Khan said. “I’ve never once searched my name on the internet, whether it’s positive or negative, I don’t care about that. I care about, at WWE, part of my job is ratings, revenue, and relevancy. We refer to it as the three R’s. Those are the three things I’m focused on.

"If a fan out there says, ‘this piece of shit president of the company,' doesn’t matter to me. If they also said, 'this guy is so great,' doesn’t matter. If I’m close with you, then I care what your opinion is of me. If I’m not...”

Khan, who also holds a seat on the TKO board of directors, joined WWE in August 2020 after the departure of co-presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson.

What Is The Future Of Nick Khan’s WWE?

While some fans have been unhappy about WWE’s business practices under the TKO banner, it hasn’t had a significant impact on the bottom line.

WWE is a revenue-producing machine at the moment, and there figures to be a plethora of game-changing opportunities at their disposal in the future thanks to the company’s growing global reach.

WWE.com

With properties on Netflix, ESPN, USA Network, The CW, and Peacock, Khan has WWE’s business positioned for success for years to come.

And even if the way he and TKO do things isn’t popular with online fans, it’s clear that Khan’s focus is ratings, revenue, and relevancy.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

How To Watch WWE Saturday Night's Main Event: Date, Start Time, Match Card, Location & Live Stream

WWE Reportedly Considering Significant New Role For Nikki Bella

John Cena Reveals Real Reason For Changing Name Of His WWE Finishing Move

Will Ospreay Invites WWE Star To Wrestle Queendom 8