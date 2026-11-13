MLW Re-Signs Joe Coffey to New Contract [Exclusive]

Major League Wrestling is keeping one of their own.

The Takedown on SI can report that the company has signed Joe Coffey to a new contract. Specific details of the contract agreement were not disclosed, but according to sources at MLW, Coffey will be a featured singles player slotted with a significant focus going forward.

Coffey debuted with MLW at the Battle Riot event this year. Coffey worked on the MLW Saturday Night SuperFight event last weekend, which was the company's return to PPV. Coffey teamed with his brother Mark as part of Glasgow Boys on Top in a match against The Good Brothers for the MLW Tag Team Championship. The match had a special Chicago Street Fight stipulation on it. Coffey and his brother were unsuccessful in securing the titles. The Glasgow Boys on Top faction also includes Wolfgang.

Despite the loss at Saturday Night SuperFight, Coffey re-signing with MLW ensures that he'll continue his regular involvement on the MLW Fusion show, which airs Thursdays on Tubi at 8pm EST.

Coffey will now collide with established members of the MLW roster as well as some of it's new prospects like Brick Savage, Jumbo, and LaBron Kozone. Earlier this week, the company announced that it had signed prospect, Terry ‘The Flip’ Sequoyah, to a contract.

Court Bauer comments on MLW signing Joe Coffey

Joe Coffey | MLW

"Joe Coffey's spent 17 years grappling all over the world, and he just had a killer year in MLW," MLW CEO and Founder Court Bauer said. He talks a big game, he backs it up, and he'll fight anybody we put in front of him. This was an important deal to get done. I'm looking forward to seeing who steps up to fight him next."

Coffey is from Glasgow, Scotland and has wrestled all around the world for 17 years. He's a heavyweight with a notable striking ability with power.

Prior to the run with MLW, Coffey was a part of the Gallus faction in WWE. Coffey joined the company in 2018 and was a part of the first year of NXT UK. The Gallus faction officially debuted for the brand the following year.

While in NXT UK, Gallus had notable feuds and matches with British Strong Style. Coffey had singles matches too, including an NXT UK Championship match against Pete Dunne at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool.

He returned to the company in 2020, with Gallus getting a run in NXT. The group was released from WWE in 2025, but helped train The Rock for his WrestleMania XL match where he teamed with Roman Reigns to take on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

Coffey is a former Southern Crown Champion in MLW. He's also held multiple British and Scottish wrestling championships throughout his career.