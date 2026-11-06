Trevor Lee Seizing Opportunities & Earning Top Guy Status in MLW [Exclusive]

MLW returns to PPV this weekend with Saturday Night SuperFight from Chicago on November 7. The show is loaded with a diverse array of matches and MLW Southern Crown Champion Trevor Lee is on the card fighting for more than just a win.

Lee has spent time in countless wrestling promotions all over the world. He's won titles, had great matches, and worked in the biggest wrestling company in history. Lee still wants opportunities. Lots of them. That's the goal and he'll fight toward it this weekend.

Ahead of Saturday Night SuperFight, Lee spoke to The Takedown on SI in an exclusive interview. The former NXT North American Champion opened up about his current run in MLW, his new opportunities in wrestling, and how some perceived failures in WWE generated the opportunities he's taking advantage of now.

"Ever since I’ve been away from WWE, I’ve always talked about opportunity," Lee said. "I want opportunity. I want to show that I’m a guy. I want to show that I’m a top guy."

Saturday Night SuperFight is a New Japan job interview for Trevor Lee

MLW

On Saturday night on PPV for MLW, Lee will get a shot to prove his top guy status in MLW. Lee challenged IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, Yota Tsuji, to a match on the show and he accepted. Tsuji will make his MLW debut at Saturday Night SuperFight and it'll be with Lee standing across the ring from him. Tsuji is a big star in New Japan Pro Wrestling and the exact opportunity that Lee is trying to cultivate and harness.

"When the top guy of New Japan, the IWGP Heavyweight Champion, says he’s coming to MLW and he wants a fight on a big night live on pay-per-view, what better opportunity could I have to show that I’m ready to go over there? I’ve never been to Japan. I’ve never gotten to wrestle for New Japan Pro Wrestling. So, I’m looking at this as kind of like a job interview and I’m hoping to ace this one." Trevor Lee in the G1? Hell yes.

2026 has been one of the strongest years in MLW history. Not only is the company returning to PPV with the show on Saturday night, but they announced a deal to air MLW Fusion on Tubi earlier this year. They then followed that announcement up with revealing that the programming would be available for wrestling fans on Amazon Prime as well.

Lee acknowledge the momentum and said the goal is to keep it rolling. He related the growth to a snowball and said that the company is getting bigger, the momentum is getting faster, and that everyone is ready for it.

What's the selling point for MLW? It's the in-ring diversity of style. MLW has Lucha wrestlers, technicians, hardcore wrestlers, tag team wrestlers, and plenty in-between. The charm of the company is rooted in top talents making those styles mesh successfully for fans.

"(The in-ring diversity of style) is a big draw with MLW," Lee said. "Every show, you’re going to have talent from CMLL, or you’re going to have two great companies representing big parts of the world. So it’s great. And I think MLW knows that with Trevor Lee, I’m like Allstate. They’re in good hands with me. When they bring in guys like Místico, when they bring in Tsuji, they put them with me because they know the fans are going to be happy. I think it’s going to be the same thing again this Saturday."

Lee worked for NXT and WWE as Cameron Grimes, but was released from the company in 2024. Upon entering the company, Lee was a hot indie wrestler. Lee said he was grateful to have all the experience that he did going into WWE, but it didn't all translate from job to job flawlessly.

"I definitely think the experience helps," Lee said. "But at the end of the day, you can have a ton of experience, and the trainers and coaches at the PC still have you beat. Norman Smiley, Terry Taylor, both of those guys are, what, 60-something years old now, and they’ve been doing it their whole lives. So you can have a lot of experience, but you’re still not beating those guys. It is nice to have it, though, because those guys see that experience, and it’s easier for them to warm up to you and want to keep helping you and tweaking you.

"You can do a lot of independent wrestling and it really doesn’t get you ready for television. It’s a whole different world. You can come in and carry yourself like, 'Hey, I’m the big guy who’s been wrestling in front of 400 people in Kentucky,' or wherever it may be. But at the end of the day, you’re at the top of the top now... It’s this mixed world where it’s good, but it’s also bad."

Cameron Grimes was the character that Lee played upon entering WWE, but it was more of just a name when he received it. Lee honed the character and crafted it into what it was. It took time and effort, but he didn't fault the company for changing him when he arrived.

"A lot of people think, 'This guy was so established on the indies, and they changed his name,' but WWE has such a different audience and such a bigger audience," Lee said. "One episode of NXT, or one episode of Raw or SmackDown, hits more viewers than you’ve ever wrestled in front of in your entire life on the indies, when you really look at the numbers.

"So, it was, okay, how can I show this Cameron Grimes, even if I don’t know what the character is yet, in a way that at least hooks you? “Why is this guy hollering? Why does he say his name all the time?” It started with that, and then it transformed into the money character, which was good. It was great."

MLW Southern Crown Champion @TrevorLeePro is looking for a fight, and IWGP Heavyweight Champion Yota Tsuji seems like a PERFECT opponent!



Catch up on MLW FUSION before we arrive at MLW Saturday Night SuperFight!!



Watch on @Tubi: https://t.co/y45aGqIdPY pic.twitter.com/4G292vProx — MLW (@MLW) November 3, 2026

Despite losing his WWE job, a gig that was a dream for Lee, he still has a positive outlook on his time there. Why? The opportunities it provided for him. Lee said that he's still friends with many people in WWE and would potentially be open to a return at some point.

This weekend, MLW is the focus. Yota Tsuji is the focus. Lee's doing his best to earn as many opportunities that he can and that means doubling down on himself and his talent.

"I am kind of doubling down and showing that my talent is capable of being in any of the top matches you could think of, in any company," Lee said. "As far as the character stuff, I would love to dive deeper back into the Cameron Grimes stuff I was doing. But the true problem is that the budget that went into those promos was kind of absurd when you really think about it. On a smaller level, it’s hard to get Lamborghinis and mansions every week."

MLW Saturday Night Superfight airs live on VEEPs at 8pm EST from Chicago. Announced matches for the show include Killer Kross vs. Josh Bishop for the MLW World Championship in a Last Man Standing Match, Tsuji vs. Lee, a Chicago Street Fight, and much more.