Arman Tsarukyan Suspended for Punching Fan at UFC 300

The suspension could cost Tsarukyan a title shot

Justin Barrasso

Arman Tsarukyan has been suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission for hitting a fan during his walk to the Octagon this past April at the T-Mobile Arena at UFC 300. Tsarukyan was also fined $25,000 for his actions.

In a UFC 300 lightweight bout with strong title implications, Tsarukyan defeated Charles Oliveira by split decision. That victory propelled Tsarukyan (22-3) one step closer to a title bout against reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Tsarukyan’s suspension can be reduced to six months if he meets the guidelines set in an anti-bullying campaign video. The suspension is retroactive, so a six-month timeline takes him to October 12–and a nine-month suspension would extend to January 12.

The suspension, which is expected to be upheld by other athletic commissions, could derail Tsarukyan’s title shot, which felt like a certainty. Depending on when Makhachev makes his next title defense, another contender could jump him in line for a shot at the belt.

