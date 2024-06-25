Arman Tsarukyan Suspended for Punching Fan at UFC 300
Arman Tsarukyan has been suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission for hitting a fan during his walk to the Octagon this past April at the T-Mobile Arena at UFC 300. Tsarukyan was also fined $25,000 for his actions.
In a UFC 300 lightweight bout with strong title implications, Tsarukyan defeated Charles Oliveira by split decision. That victory propelled Tsarukyan (22-3) one step closer to a title bout against reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.
Tsarukyan’s suspension can be reduced to six months if he meets the guidelines set in an anti-bullying campaign video. The suspension is retroactive, so a six-month timeline takes him to October 12–and a nine-month suspension would extend to January 12.
The suspension, which is expected to be upheld by other athletic commissions, could derail Tsarukyan’s title shot, which felt like a certainty. Depending on when Makhachev makes his next title defense, another contender could jump him in line for a shot at the belt.