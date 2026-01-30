After a memorable fight card in Las Vegas, the UFC heads down under where the featherweight GOAT Alexander ‘The Great’ Volkanovski will look to defend his title once again, this time in a rematch with the very dangerous Diego Lopes.

When the smoke clears in this one, Bruce Buffer will be bellowing “Aaaaaand NEWWWW” while Dana wraps the belt around Lopes’ waist. Yes, I'm backing the upset, and I have a bet with great value to target.

UFC 325: Volkanovski vs. Lopes 2 Prediction and Odds

When : Saturday, January 25th 9pm ET

: Saturday, January 25th 9pm ET Where : Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW, Australia

: Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW, Australia How to Watch: Paramount+

Alexander Volkanovski (-142) vs. Diego Lopes (+120) via DraftKings Sportsbook

The oddsmakers are showing a lot of faith in Lopes in setting the price for this fight. Volk controlled the pace of the entire fight the first time these two met, although there were times when Diego’s youth and quickness were on display and he was able to put a fair amount of damage on the champion. Volk won by unanimous decision less than a year ago.

Beating the same fighter two times in a row is extremely difficult at this level of mixed martial arts, and all signs are pointing to the dog in Lopes here for me. I believe he will be the fresher, hungrier, more active fighter this time around, learning from his mistakes in the first bout, where he became impatient and let Vold drag him into a fire fight.

Lopez should be able to flip the script here and come out firing at the opening bell to take control of the pace and rhythm of the opening rounds. While the champion is known for having excellent cardio and a durable chin, this sport can turn on you in the bat of an eye. The Aussie has been in some wars that have put miles on the operating system. Diego should be the fresher, hungrier fighter headed into this one, and his confidence is high after getting a win via a nasty spinning back elbow TKO against Jean Silva.

Lopes has finishes in 23 of his 27 wins with 12 subs and 11 KOS. In four of Volkanovski’s losses, he has had his lights put out in three of them. As much as it pains me to say, I think all signs are pointing to the challenger being able to get the job done here with a late stoppage where he catches Volk with something in the clinch when the fight makes its way against the cage. If there is anything left of the champions chin, he may be able to survive if the fight goes to the ground, but then you can look for Diego to sink in a choke or armbar of some kind.

Register with DraftKings today and get $300 in bonus bets instantly if you win your first bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token, and winning your first $5 wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.