Devastating Elbow Ends Mayra Bueno Silva’s Night at UFC 303
Macy Chiasson landed a vicious elbow to earn a TKO victory at UFC 303
Macy Chiasson drilled Mayra Bueno Silva with a vicious elbow in the second round, leading her to a TKO victory.
Following the cageside doctor’s advice, the referee stopped this bout just under two minutes into the second round. This is a win that Chiasson (10-3) needed to jump the standings in the women’s bantamweight division, potentially placing her in the top-three, while it is another setback for Bueno Silva (10-4-1, 1 NC).
In the first round, Bueno Silva landed 40 of her first 50 significant strike attempts. She appeared to be in complete control, until Chiasson landed that left elbow.
Published