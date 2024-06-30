Wrestling On FanNation

Devastating Elbow Ends Mayra Bueno Silva’s Night at UFC 303

Macy Chiasson landed a vicious elbow to earn a TKO victory at UFC 303

Macy Chiasson drilled Mayra Bueno Silva with a vicious elbow in the second round, leading her to a TKO victory.

Mayra Bueno Silva was in control until taking a vicious left elbow right above her eye in her bout against Macy Chiasson
Following the cageside doctor’s advice, the referee stopped this bout just under two minutes into the second round. This is a win that Chiasson (10-3) needed to jump the standings in the women’s bantamweight division, potentially placing her in the top-three, while it is another setback for Bueno Silva (10-4-1, 1 NC).

In the first round, Bueno Silva landed 40 of her first 50 significant strike attempts. She appeared to be in complete control, until Chiasson landed that left elbow.

