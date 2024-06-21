Ikram Aliskerov Seeking Career-Altering Victory
By Justin Barrasso
For SI.com
When UFC CEO Dana White and the matchmaking team book their nationally televised broadcasts, they typically do so with an eye to the future.
When the UFC airs on ABC, it is an opportunity to highlight the future. And that led to a sensational main event for tomorrow’s UFC on ABC card from Saudi Arabia, pitting former middleweight champion/perennial contender Robert Whittaker against unstoppable force–and a strong bet for future division champion–Khamzat Chimaev.
Due to an undisclosed illness, Chimaev (13-0) is off the card. In his place is Ikram Aliskerov, another fascinating fighter with seemingly unlimited upside.
Aliskerov (15-1) has one blemish on his record, which is when Chimaev knocked him out in 2019. Since then, Aliskerov has ripped off seven victories in a row, including two in the UFC. But he has yet to encounter anyone as established as Robert Whittaker.
A former UFC middleweight champion, Whittaker (25-7) is nothing short of elite. He is very quick for a middleweight, possesses solid wrestling defense, and though he has far significantly more experience, the 33-year-old Whittaker enters the fight only two years older than Aliskerov.
“I would have liked a full camp for Robert, but I couldn’t turn this fight down,” said Aliskerov, who was initially scheduled to fight Antonio Trocoli last week before getting moved to the main event of this card. “This is a sport of opportunity, and this is the opportunity I have wanted.”
Speaking through a translator, Aliskerov emphasized that Whittaker will present extremely difficult challenges.
“Robert is an interesting fighter,” said Aliskerov. “It will be great to test myself against a talent of this caliber.”
Despite the hype, a victory against Whittaker is likely to great an ask this soon into Aliskerov’s career. A win here would launch him into a whole new trajectory, putting him in the thick of the middleweight title contenders.
After this bout, Aliskerov plans to return for another fight in 2024, preferably in Abu Dhabi this October at UFC 308.
“My body will need some rest, but I should be ready by September or October,” said Aliskerov. “And it would be great to fight in Abu Dhabi.”
The Pick ‘Em Section
UFC on ABC middleweight bout: Robert Whittaker vs. Ikram Aliskerov
- Pick: Ikram Aliskerov
UFC on ABC heavyweight bout: Alexander Volkov vs. Sergei Pavlovich
- Pick: Sergei Pavlovich
UFC on ABC middleweight bout: Antonio Tripoli vs. Sharabutdin Magomedov
- Pick: Sharabutdin Magomedov
UFC on ABC lightweight bout: Nasrat Haqparast vs. Jared Gordon
- Pick: Jared Gordon
PFL 5 light heavyweight bout: Impa Kasanganay vs. Jakob Nedoh
- Pick: Impa Kasanganay
Bellator Champions Series lightweight bout: Paul Hughes vs. Bobby King
- Pick: Paul Hughes
Last week: 4-1
2024 record: 62-47