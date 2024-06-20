Sergei Pavlovich on Loss Against Tom Aspinall: ‘Sh-- Happens’
Sergei Pavlovich: “Sh-- happens”
Seven months ago, Sergei Pavlovich entered an interim heavyweight title fight against Tom Aspinall as an unstoppable force.
Aspinall knocked out Pavlovich to win the bout, but he did more than just take the interim title. Aspinall also removed any and all aura surrounding Pavlovich, who had entered that fight on a six-fight win streak.
It is difficult to reclaim what has been lost, yet that is exactly what Pavlovich is attempting to do as he travels to Saudi Arabia to fight Alexander Volkov on tomorrow’s UFC on ABC card.
“That loss against Aspinall was not the end for me,” said Pavlovich (18-2), speaking through a translator. “That loss isn’t going to define me.”
Pavlovich landed the first solid blow in the bout against Aspinall, but he could not recover when, only moments later, Aspinall drilled him.
“The fight didn’t go the way I wanted,” said Pavlovich. “Sh-- happens. It won’t change the work I put into this. I need to keep working and sharpen my skills. I will be back.”
On paper, this is a matchup that should favor Pavlovich. Volkov (37-10) has won his last three fights, but he does not possess the power necessary to damage Pavlovich, nor is he a skilled enough grappler to control the fight on the ground.
After suffering the Aspinall loss, Pavlovich desperately needs a victory. A win against Volkov will not launch him back into the title, yet a loss here will certainly remove him from any semblance of contention.
“My dream is to be champion,” said Pavlovich. “I know this isn’t going to be easy. I always expected it to be hard. My journey continues against Volkov.”
High stakes for middleweight division at card in Saudi Arabia
Ikram Aliskerov has replaced Khamzat Chimaev for in the main event of tomorrow’s UFC on ABC card, facing Robert Whittaker in a middleweight bout that will hold considerable significance for the future of the division.
If Whittaker wins, he will have built a two-fight win streak after losing to Driscus du Plessis. And if Aliskerov is victorious, it will instantly become the single most important win of his career.
The winner of the Whittaker-Aliskerov bout should get a title eliminator matchup against Sean Strickland. The timing of that would work nicely, as du Plessis defends the middleweight title this August against Israel Adesanya in August at UFC 305.
Whittaker-Strickland would be a fascinating clash of styles, as would Whittaker against the grappling heavy Aliskerov. Whoever emerges from that battle could not be denied a title shot–and that is what should be on the line tomorrow.