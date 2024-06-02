UFC 302 Live Updates: Islam Makhachev Brings Reign of Terror to New Jersey
NEWARK, NJ — Twice before, Dustin Poirier has competed for the undisputed UFC lightweight championship.
Both times, he fell short.
Tonight at UFC 302, Islam Makhachev intends to extend Poirier’s title-bout losing streak to three.
Makhachev (25-1) has ripped off 13 straight victories, and he enters the main event as a considerable odds favorite. There is a route to victory for Poirier, but in order for him to solve the Makhachev puzzle, he will need to land the right shot. Poirier (30-8, 1 NC) is an elite striker, which always makes him dangerous. Makhachev, wisely, will look to negate that by turning this into a grappling bout.
In the co-main event, Sean Strickland looks to reassert himself in the middleweight title picture. If he defeats Paulo Costa, then it will be extremely difficult to deny Strickland a shot at the middleweight championship he lost to Dricus du Plessis in an exceptionally close bout five months ago.
Costa (14-3) is a physical speciman and he delivers entertaining bouts, but he enters tonight having lost three of his last four. Strickland (28-6) has won three of his last four, and this appears to be a clash of two fighters headed in opposite directions.
Coverage will take place from the Prudential Center in New Jersey, with new updates and analysis posted throughout the night.