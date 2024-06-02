Wrestling On FanNation

UFC 302 Live Updates: Islam Makhachev Brings Reign of Terror to New Jersey

Live updates and analysis as Makhachev defends his lightweight title against Dustin Poirier, while Sean Strickland looks to defeat Paulo Costa

Justin Barrasso

NEWARK, NJ — Twice before, Dustin Poirier has competed for the undisputed UFC lightweight championship.

Both times, he fell short.

Tonight at UFC 302, Islam Makhachev intends to extend Poirier’s title-bout losing streak to three.

Makhachev (25-1) has ripped off 13 straight victories, and he enters the main event as a considerable odds favorite. There is a route to victory for Poirier, but in order for him to solve the Makhachev puzzle, he will need to land the right shot. Poirier (30-8, 1 NC) is an elite striker, which always makes him dangerous. Makhachev, wisely, will look to negate that by turning this into a grappling bout.

In the co-main event, Sean Strickland looks to reassert himself in the middleweight title picture. If he defeats Paulo Costa, then it will be extremely difficult to deny Strickland a shot at the middleweight championship he lost to Dricus du Plessis in an exceptionally close bout five months ago.

Costa (14-3) is a physical speciman and he delivers entertaining bouts, but he enters tonight having lost three of his last four. Strickland (28-6) has won three of his last four, and this appears to be a clash of two fighters headed in opposite directions.

Coverage will take place from the Prudential Center in New Jersey, with new updates and analysis posted throughout the night.

