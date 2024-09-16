Nikki Bella & Artem Chingvintsev Spotted Together For First Time Since Arrest And Split
If you are in the camp of hoping to see Nikki Bella and Artem Chingvintsev getting back together, it's not looking very likely.
TMZ reported that on Sunday, Bella and Chingvintsev saw each other for the first time since the latter's arrest on Aug. 29 for alleged domestic violence to Bella (real name Nikki Garcia) at their home in Napa Valley.
The reason for the visit to the home they previously shared was so Chingvintsev could spend time with their four-year-old son Matteo.
Bella filed for divorce last Wednesday. She asked for sole legal and physical custody of Matteo and would give Chingvintsev visitation rights. The 40-year-old Bella asked the court for the refusal to each of their right to any spousal support. On the other hand, Chingvintsev responded to the filing by asking for spousal support, attorney fees, and shared custody of Matteo.
The soon-to-be exes very briefly crossed paths while Chingvintsev went to go see Matteo. TMZ also reports Bella and Chingvintsev kept their distance from one another while the former "Dancing With The Stars" alum played outside with their son. Neither Bella or Chingvintsev had their wedding rings on their fingers.
On Aug. 29, Napa County deputies responded to a domestic violence call around 10 AM with Chingvintsev being arrested by police at the residence, and deputies reported injuries that are alleged to belong to Bella.
Chingvintsev was taken into custody and ended up charged with corporal injury to a spouse, with bail set at $25,000 bail.
Bella and Chingvintsev met in 2017 when she appeared on "Dancing With The Stars" and became partners. At the time, Bella was engaged to WWE star and actor John Cena. They broke up in 2018, and then she started dating Chingvintsev.
Bella and Chingvintsev got engaged in 2020. Later that year, Matteo was born. Then, in 2022, the couple got married in Paris.
If you are a victim of domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), or text "Start" to 88788.