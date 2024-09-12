Nikki Garcia Files for Divorce After Artem Chingvitstev's Domestic Violence Arrest
Nikki Garcia, formerly known as Nikki Bella in WWE, has filed for divorce from her husband according to TMZ.
The entertainment news site was the first to report that Garcia had begun the search for an attorney after Artem Chingvitstev, of Dancing with the Stars fame, was arrested August 29 on domestic violence charges. They have now also confirmed the filing 'according to online records'.
Very little information about the events of that night have been made public, but the alleged incident happened at the estranged couples' home in Napa Valley, California.
Artem was placed into police custody and charged with a felony count after he called 911 to request medical assistance. It's not clear who the alleged victim is in this case, but police say they suffered 'visible injuries.'
Garcia and Chingvitstev have one child together. Nikki and 4-year-old Matteo are reportedly staying at their home in Napa Valley, while Artem is staying with a friend.
The Garcia family has asked for privacy during this difficult time.
