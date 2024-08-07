Bryan Danielson: ‘I Would Love To See Zack Sabre Win The G1’
Bryan Danielson knows exactly who he is rooting for to capture New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s G1 Climax.
“As a fan of the New Japan product, I would love to see Zack Sabre win the G1 and go on to become IWGP World Heavyweight Champion,” said Danielson, who wrestled magnificent bouts with Sabre in October and February. “If you were to ask me whose matches I enjoy the most and what personalities I enjoy the most in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, it’s Zack Sabre Jr.”
This year’s G1 is a 20-man, two-block tournament–with the winner getting a world title shot at Wrestle Kingdom at the Tokyo Dome in January. Sabre has continually put in the work for a run as IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, but has not to receive the opportunity. Perhaps, however, his time is coming in 2025.
Currently tied for first place in the A-block at 10 points, Sabre’s next match is tomorrow against Gabe Kidd in Yokohama. He’ll finish with a bout against Sanada on August 12 in Niigata before moving onto the single elimination rounds, most likely receiving a first-round bye and moving on to the semi-finals.
“I don’t know the business metrics and all that kind of stuff,” said Danielson. “But his interviews are the most compelling to me, and in a very real way. He’s the guy I enjoy watching the most.”