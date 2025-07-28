Wrestling On FanNation

Brie Bella Reveals Roadblock To Potential WWE Return

Brie Bella admits that there are a few things that might be stopping her from making a return to the WWE.

Brie Bella has been away from in-ring action since her appearance in the 2022 Royal Rumble. Her sister Nikki, on the other hand, recently made a return to the WWE, competing at the Royal Rumble, Evolution, and Monday Night Raw.

With Nikki back in action, many fans have been asking Brie when she might make a return to the company or even professional wrestling in general.

And on the latest episode of the Nikki & Brie Show, Brie spoke about why a return hasn't happened yet and her feelings on it.

What I wanted to bring up, when I look at that, I know my roadblock is the fact that my husband is with the rival company. For some people, it makes them uncomfortable at WWE, thinking I would be there when my husband is with AEW. You know what, that’s okay. I’ve kind of looked at that roadblock as people have the right to feel. People feel uncomfortable, they’re uncomfortable. That’s okay. They have that right.

Brie also pointed out that she jokes during red carpet events and interviews when asked about a return, saying that she is "waiting on the call".

Fans have pointed out that someone like Rhea Ripley has no problem working in the WWE while her husband, Buddy Matthews, is employed in AEW. Previous similar situations, like Zelina Vega and Aleister Black also stand out.

While never signing with the promotion, Brie did make an on-screen appearance with All Elite Wrestling when she was in the crowd to watch her husband face Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship at All In: London 2024.

The status of Brie returning to the WWE is unknown at the moment, but she does note that a return to wrestling might not be for her right now.

