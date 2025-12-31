47 Years Into His Legendary Career, Blue Panther Is Just Getting Started [Exclusive]

With a career spanning nearly five decades, Blue Panther could teach a master class on longevity.

The lucha libre legend is well into his 60s and is still managing to find new levels of international popularity. While CMLL is his primary home, Blue Panther has appeared in AEW, ROH, RevPro, and MLW in recent memory.

History shook Arena México 🇲🇽

Blue Panther defeated Último Guerrero to win the MLW National Openweight Championship—his first singles title in 20 years.



A legendary night. A historic title change. ⚡️



(C) CMLL / Alexis Salazar pic.twitter.com/58stn0I9Fy — MLW (@MLW) September 22, 2025

In September, he earned his first taste of singles gold in two decades, defeating Ultimo Guerrero in a critically acclaimed bout in Arena Mexico to become the reigning and defending MLW National Openweight Champion.

The Takedown On SI caught up with the champion before 2025 ended to discuss CMLL and MLW's upcoming co-promoted Lucha Apocalypto show, his enduring passion for lucha libre, Bryan Danielson, CMLL's outstanding year, and more.

On MLW and Lucha Apocalypto

CMLL, Major League Wrestling

Originally scheduled for November 2025, CMLL and MLW's annual joint U.S event, Lucha Apocalypto, was rescheduled for February 7, 2026, in Chicago, IL, at Cicero Stadium.

Blue Panther won the MLW National Openweight title in Mexico, but has only defended it once in the United States, a statistic he's eager to change.

"When I faced Ultimo Guerrero on September 21st, I became the new MLW [National] Openweight Champion. It was a special day because the 21st of September was the celebration of 'The Day of the Luchador'. It's an important day for all of us here in Mexico, so it was an important victory for my career... but I also want to defend the championship in MLW in the United States. It's an MLW championship, so I would like to defend the title in an MLW show against the MLW Superstars to prove why I'm the champion right now," Blue Panther shared.

MORE: Tony Khan Acknowledges Mistake That Led To AEW Creative Process Overhaul (Exclusive)

Lucha Apocalypto will feature the stars of MLW going head-to-head with CMLL's finest luchadors in Chicago. The official card has yet to be announced, but as the reigning MLW National Openweight Champion, Blue Panther can't wait to be in the mix.

"I'm so grateful to all the fans that support me, and I'm so happy to be in Chicago for this amazing show with MLW. Despite [the fact that] I am a veteran with a lot of years of experience, I'm still loving lucha libre. I'm still preparing for every match. I enjoy being in the ring to face the best luchadors in the world and to prove that I love lucha libre. Lucha libre is part of my life, and I enjoy being in MLW as a champion," he said.

Tickets for Lucha Apocalypto are already on-sale and the show will stream live on MLW's YouTube channel.

On CMLL's massive success in 2025

2025 was a blockbuster year for CMLL.

The oldest wrestling promotion in the world left no stone unturned, selling out at least one show in all 52 weeks of the year with a total of 63 sold-out shows in 2025. CMLL also sold over 1,000,000 tickets and held successful mainstream crossover events with Pokémon and Linkin Park. They also hosted the highest-attended all-women's wrestling event in over 7 years and forged a new partnership with Stardom in Japan.

"I started to be part of the CMLL roster in May 1991, and decade by decade, I have been so impressed by every big moment that CMLL has had in the last couple of years, in the last 10, 20 years, for example. I consider that as something important, both the support of the fans and also that every luchador brings the highest level possible in every match," Blue Panther said.

MORE: From Aspiring Medical Professional To Break Out WWE Star, Kendal Grey Is One To Watch In 2026 [Exclusive]

On the week of CMLL's 92nd anniversary, the promotion received the Hecho en México distinction from the Mexican government, a designation that shines a light on Mexican-owned businesses positively impacting the country's economic development. Just months after WWE's purchase of AAA, the Hecho en México (Made In Mexico) distinction is a feather in the cap of CMLL, which remains 100% Mexican owned nearly a century into the promotion's existence.

When asked about the magnitude of the honor, Blue Panther told The Takedown On SI, "I think that a better answer can be given by the president of CMLL, Mr. Salvador. But as a luchador, I want to say that I'm so proud of this distinction for CMLL and for all the luchadors."

"It's a big opportunity for all of us to receive this [Hecho en México] distinction and also a responsibility to prove why CMLL received this distinction." Blue Panther

On Bryan Danielson

Bryan Danielson infamously wore a Blue Panther mask during his surprise appearance in the main event of AEW All In Texas. | All Elite Wrestling

Wrestling legend Bryan Danielson has not been shy about expressing his admiration for Blue Panther, a man he calls his favorite luchador of all-time. It makes sense. While Blue Panther can dive and fly like many others in the lucha libre style, he is best known as a master technician, much like the American Dragon. In Danielson's final year as a full-time wrestler, he fulfilled his long-time dream of wrestling Blue Panther in Arena Mexico.

The bond between Danielson and his favorite luchador has endured in the time since. Bryan Danielson infamously wore a Blue Panther mask during his surprise appearance in the main event of AEW All In Texas, while Blue Panther has begun incorporating "YES!" chants into his matches in Arena Mexico to the delight of many fans.

Uno de los mejores luchadores internacionales que ha pisado el cuadrilátero de la Arena México. Así recordamos el gran duelo de Bryan Danielson 🆚 Blue Panther



📹 https://t.co/n29QcpDpCS #CMLL #LuchaLibre #BryanDanielson #BluePanther #ThankYouBryan pic.twitter.com/6m40Mp2iN0 — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) October 13, 2024

When asked about Danielson's tribute, Blue Panther was incredibly flattered. "First of all, I want to send a big hug to Bryan Danielson because I'm so grateful that I consider him my friend, because it was so important what happened at All In [Texas], and what we had in Arena Mexico, that singles match," he said.

"It was a sold-out match in Arena Mexico. There were a lot of fans who were outside the arena who couldn't buy a ticket because it was a sold-out show. I'm so grateful for what happened with AEW, with Bryan Danielson. I'm also grateful to Tony Khan for all the support. And with the mask, it has been so important for me. I enjoy this moment of my career. I've been in the UK, for example, and a lot of fans wear my mask. A group of luchadors also wear my mask," Blue Panther continued.

"That's something important. It's nostalgic for me, but also I'm so grateful that I've received the kind of opportunities in my career that now the fans and the luchadors are wearing my mask. It's something that I wasn't expecting. And when I saw it for the first time, it was so impressive for me that the mask of Blue Panther is still alive, and the luchadors and the fans still wear it at this time of my career."

On his legacy and his future

Ring of Honor Wrestling

At a time when many wrestlers his age would be wrapping up their careers or already be retired, Blue Panther is still challenging himself and refusing to become a nostalgia act.

"I'm so happy. It's a big challenge for me to be in different parts of the world and see how they will receive Blue Panther. But I trust in myself, in my level, in my career, in my experience. I'm so happy with everything, and I want to prove more and more. It doesn't matter if I have 47 years of my career behind me. I'm ready for new opportunities and for new challenges in my career," the lucha legend said.

Through his recent international excursions, new generations of wrestling fans are being introduced to the legend of Blue Panther every day. When asked about highlights from his career that newer fans should prioritize watching, he said, "For the new generations, I would like to suggest seeing my matches in the '80s or in the '90s. In every year and every decade, it has been a different performance from me because I am trying to adapt to this new style of high-flying, aerodynamic Lucha Libre. I'm like an old school or a classic lucha libre style, but I'm still adapting to the new style, to the new generations of luchadors."

"But I would like to suggest seeing my matches in every decade, because it's all a different style of Blue Panther."

Above all of his professional accomplishments, the greatest silver lining of Blue Panther's long and decorated lucha libre career is being able to share it with his family. Moving into 2026, his top priority is continuing that tradition with his sons.

El linaje de los Panther volvió a rugir: Blue Panther Jr., Dark Panther y el Hijo de Blue Panther superaron a Arlequín, Difunto y Barboza en una intensa semifinal.#MartesDeGlamourCMLL #CMLL pic.twitter.com/y8qOp2sJ59 — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) September 3, 2025

"Well, the main goal for me in the next year or in the future is to still enjoy lucha libre. It's important for me to still be with my sons, El Hijo de Blue Panther, Blue Panther Jr., and Dark Panther in the ring, to be with all of them to support them in every match," he said.

"What's most important is to enjoy this moment of my career, every show, every match, to be with my sons. Lucha libre gave me everything in my life, for me, for my family, for my sons. I consider the mother and father of my sons to be lucha libre, because lucha libre is everything for all of us."

Blue Panther will be in action at CMLL and MLW's annual joint U.S event, Lucha Apocalypto on February 7, 2026, in Chicago, IL, at Cicero Stadium. When crediting parts of this interview, please include the link and "H/T The Takedown On SI/Lyric Swinton".

The Latest On WWE,AEW, & More

Sheamus' Wife Confirms He Underwent Surgery Tuesday

AEW Worlds End 2025 Results: MJF Wins World Title, Moxley Wins Continental Classic

Multiple Outlets Provide Update On Chad Gable's WWE Return & Plans For El Grande Americano

Kenny Omega And Other Wrestlers Comment On Stark Warning Issued By William Regal