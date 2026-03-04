Callum Newman Assumes the Role of 'Boss Dog' as the New Japan Cup Gets Underway (Exclusive)

Heading into the NJPW The New Beginning in Osaka, the ongoing war between Unbound Co. and The United Empire took center stage in a series of matches, most notably with the battle between Callum Newman and David Finlay.

The hatred between Finlay and Newman has been palpable since late last year with several brawls that were showcased on the Road to New Beginning tour. Their bout continued the intensity that has been on full display, stemming from The United Empire's rivalry with the Bullet Club War Dogs.

Wanting revenge on the man who led the War Dogs to beating his group in the Dog Pound Steel Cage two years earlier that saw the end of his mentor Will Ospreay's run in New Japan, Newman came in motivated to put an end to this feud and also send Finlay out of the company once and for all.

"I felt like it was my responsibility to be the one to send him on his way, I guess," Callum told The Takedown On SI. "Like no one else really had the stones to do what I had to do in that match."

After Newman picked up one of the biggest victories of his career so far, a tearful Finlay had a farewell to the fans of New Japan Pro Wrestling with a bow to the Osaka crowd, hugged Gedo, embraced Hiromu Takahashi and kissed the lion mark logo at the entranceway.

This goodbye came off the heels of various reports circulating that Finlay could be on his way out of NJPW with his contract set to expire and wanting to explore his options outside of the promotion. Newman felt like it was on him to put an end to Finlay's run in the company and whatever was left of the Bullet Club.

"There was still that memory of Bullet Club with Finlay around and I feel like it was my job to be the king slayer to really put the full stop that Bullet Club’s dead. I’ve done exactly what I said I was gonna do.”

Once viewed as the young boy of The United Empire, Callum Newman has taken on more of leadership role in the faction created by Will Ospreay. Reshaping the group, Callum has become the glue of the Empire and made it into arguably the top heel stable in New Japan today.

While he has been vocal on the direction and identity of The United Empire, Newman does not fully view himself as the leader as much as fans see him as right now.

"Uh yeah it’s pretty cool. Like I wouldn’t say I’m the leader, I’m just the guy who’s been pushed to the front of the cue," Newman stated. "I kept saying I spent all of last year kinda carrying the group and really making the group mean something again."

Looking back on his humble beginnings with the group, Callum went from not even being able to do the symbol of The Empire to holding down the fort after several significant departures for the faction over the past few years.

"Like I went from I was brought in and I was told I wasn’t allowed to do the ‘Crowns Up” until I got to Japan, so the whole time I was in England for maybe three, four months and I wasn’t allowed to do 'Crowns Up.”

"I was told I had to work for it and then when I finally debuted in Korakeun Hall that’s when I was allowed to do the “Crowns Up” after dojo training and really graphing for it. And now I’m the top dog. I went from the young boy to I’m the ‘Boss Dog’ now really."

A career turning point

The rapid rise for Newman reached a turning point when he challenged Hirooki Goto for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at the Wrestling Dontaku 2025 show last year.

Newman stepped in for his United Empire stablemate Jeff Cobb, who left the company abruptly to sign with WWE and become JC Mateo. Callum went through a whirlwind week, going from becoming the youngest star to hold the IWGP Tag Team Championship to being the youngest challenger to go after the top prize in the promotion.

"Yeah it was an insane week like, yeah (laughs) it was just a crazy week. So where my apartment is, it's pretty close to Ryogoku, so every time I get on the train, I was just watching the venue every time. So when the match finally happened and we won the belts, it was surreal."

"Like I didn’t know until after that the IWGP banner to hold the title, I’m the youngest to ever hold an IWGP Title, and I’m the youngest to ever hold the IWGP Tag Titles. So everyone is just rattling all this stuff off like I’m in the history books now of New Japan, which is insane."

Going from that massive high, Callum was stunned to learn that his reign as IWGP Tag Team Champion would only last a little over a week.

"Then not even a week, honestly it might have been like nine days and I got a call at like 10:30, it’s like, ‘we need you to come to the office tomorrow to give the belts back.’ I’m like, ‘did I mess up, like, have I done something wrong?’ They’re like, ‘no, this is the deal, we need to do a press conference.’ ‘Ok cool.’ And then the whole time, the brain’s rattling, like, ‘Jeff’s out, I’m in Let’s go!’ I’m giving back two belts, that gives me the right to challenge for one."

"Then come Fukuoka, that’s like the best match of my career against Goto. Like the youngest to ever challenge for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship is just insane."

Reflecting on that week and his match with Goto, Newman realizes how his injury in 2024 changed the course of his career and led to him stepping his game up to a level to get where he is today.

"It’s another thing I’m in the history books for. I was saying the other day to The Empire boys, I genuinely think that me getting hurt was probably the best thing that could have happened." Callum stated. "Like knock on wood it doesn’t happen again, but I don’t know what it was man. I just came back and everything changed. And like I’m in the history books, I’m the youngest at everything, I’m having barnburner matches all the time. My life’s insane bro."

Taking his presentation to the next level with his recent ascension in NJPW, Callum debuted a brand new entrance theme and ring gear during his grudge match against David Finlay at The New Beginning in Osaka.

As part of this new presentation, Newman also revealed a new crown tattoo on his wrist that he made Finlay kiss after the match in a showcase of his dominance in the bout.

"Yeah that’s, honestly it’s just something I’ve just been trying to work on a lot lately is like I kind of have a lot of pride in just being a good professional wrestler," The NJPW star said. "I didn’t really worry about how I present myself, but now I’m being pushed forward to the front of The Empire, now I know I need to really stand out and so I got the crown tattooed on my wrist and kissing the crown."

"And just the entrance music, that’s all Cubic bro. Like they cooked with it, absolutely cooked. And like it’s just helping me become more of the top star in New Japan. And honestly just sitting alone in my apartment just kind of really ticking away of like what I got to do to push myself to that next level and the entrance was it.”

The new aesthetic changes comes off the heels of Callum Newman recently signing a new long-term contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Showing their investment in the 23 year old star, NJPW chose to sign Newman to a new multi-year deal that displayed just how much potential the company sees in The United Empire member. It has blown Newman away by how much things have changed for him over the past few years.

"Oh, it’s insane. Like I was never signed to the company the first time, it was just kind of doing tour by tours, but I think the Goto match got me signed honestly," Callum said. "I put so much work into being a young boy and really trying so hard and it was scary because I never had actual kind of job security."

"But I went into the office and I kind of put my foot down, I was like, ‘in one tour, I’ve done two title matches. I wrestled for the tag belts and I’m wrestling for the Goto belt, so I just want to stay here,"

Newman expressed his desire to be on the level of other former top gaijins for New Japan Pro Wrestling like Kenny Omega, Jay White and Will Ospreay.

"I want to live here full-time. I want to be a New Japan guy. My dream is to be like Kenny, it’s to be like Will, it’s to be like Jay White. I want to be the foreign ace. That’s what I want.’ And they was like, ‘alright cool, we believe ya. We want ya, we’re keeping you.’ Yeahhhh! (laughs) Honestly, dream come true man. As soon as it happened, I phoned my dad straight away, I was like, ‘guess what happened.’”

Up next for The United Empire leader is the New Japan Cup tournament, which kickstarts on March 4th. Newman will face one half of the IWGP Tag Team Champions OSKAR of the Knockout Brothers in the first round of the tournament on March 6th at the NJPW 54th Anniversary Show.

Focused on assuming a top spot and a shot at the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at NJPW Sakura Genesis this April, Newman is more determined than ever to win the New Japan Cup and knows that he has what it takes to take down the larger opponent to open up the tournament.

"Oh, I’m winning the whole thing. Yeah it’s me. I’m the guy this year. I’m winning the whole thing," Newman proclaimed. "Like OSKAR’s the big boy and like I’ve been wrestling, when I was in England, I’ve been wrestling big boys the whole time, so I know how to work him."

"My confidence is through the roof. I know I’m the guy. No one’s stopping this momentum right now. I put a whole group on my back for a whole year. I’m more than happy to put a company on my back for the next three.”

The New Japan Cup begins on March 4th and concludes the 21st. The winner of the tournament will move on to challenge Yota Tsuji for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship on Saturday, April 4th at NJPW Sakura Genesis 2026.

