Last week on AEW Dynamite, we learned that Adam Page would be putting all future shots at the AEW Men's World Championship on the line during his match for that title against MJF at the Revolution PPV next month.

Page told MJF that they needed a special stipulation to their match at Revolution so that they could crown a definitive winner. Page said that if MJF agreed to a stipulation, he'd never challenge for the AEW World Championship again should he lose. MJF agreed, but they didn't land on a stipulation.

On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, the stipuation was set and it's a big one. Texas Death Match.

It will be up to the flip of a coin! Hangman wants Texas Death and @The_MJF wants a One Way No Disqualification match, where the champion can do anything he wants, but Hangman can't!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/LHvKNaJ1It — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 26, 2026

MJF and Page met in the ring to finalize their stipulation. MJF squashed any shot for the fans to decide on it instantly, but suggested another method to determine what the stipulation would be. MJF suggested a coin flip.

If MJF won the coin flip, their match at Revolution would be a one-way no disqualification match. If Page won the toss, the match would be a Texas Death Match. Page agreed. The coin that MJF had flipped and landed in favor of MJF. MJF celebrated and then started to leave the ring.

Page smelled sheannigans. As MJF left the ring, Page called for MJF to show him the coin that was used for the flip. MJF didn't want to and tried to scurry away, but Brody King, Bandido, and Jet Speed stopped him. They forced MJF back into the ring with the coin and Page revealed that it was rigged to help MJF win.

NOW IT'S OFFICIAL FOR #AEWREVOLUTION!@The_MJF defends the AEW World Title against Hangman Page in TEXAS DEATH!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/78BsfqrgQG — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 26, 2026

As MJF complained, Tony Schiavone announced that because MJF tried to cheat on the flip with a rigged coin, Tony Khan greenlit the Texas Death Match stipulation. So, it's on. MJF vs. Adam Page in a Texas Death Match for the AEW World Championship at the AEW Revolution on March 15. If Page loses, he'll never be able to challenge for the world title again.

As Dynamite went off the air last week, Kenny Omega was lying in the middle of broken table scraps thanks to Swerve Strickland. Strickland not only beat Omega in their singles match, but he turned heel and viciously attacked Omega after the match.

.@SwerveConfident has put the entire AEW roster on notice!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/H1kP0rTdxs — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 26, 2026

Strickland addressed his actions on this week's show. He cut a promo while standing on the announce table, saying he was the most dangerous man in AEW. He said he took out two EVPs over the summer in the form of The. Young Bucks and that he added Omega to that list last week.

The audience booed Strickland as he talked bad about Kenny Omega. In the end, Strickland said his goal was still the world title and that now he's a step closer because he beat Omega.

MADNESS IS RIGHT! Our main event is spilling all over the arena!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/vFZBY9mmm7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 26, 2026

The AEW Dynamite main event this week featured a Mile High Madness match. Everything was allowed in the match that put FTR and The Demand against The Rascalz, Jack Perry, and The Young Bucks.

The match was absolute chaos. The teams fought each other all around the ringside area and in the audience as Jack Perry's music played in the background. The competitors utilized tables, vacuums, garbage cans, and many more weapons throughout the match. In the end, Jack Perry got the victory for his team. The Young Bucks hit Ricochet with a BTE Trigger and Perry made the cover for the win.

Was that Cash Wheeler or CRASH Wheeler!?



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/tRwdvDG950 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 26, 2026

In other action, Kevin Knight defeated Mansoor in a singles match. After the match, he said that Adam Page would beat MJF for the world title at Revolution. Knight said that when that happens, he wanted to be first in line to face Page for the belt.

Also, Babes of Wrath beat Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford to retain the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships by disqualification. During the match, Lena Kross interfered, which ended Ford and Bayne's chances at the titles. Ford didn't participate much in the back half of the match, which led to the belief that she might have been legitimately injured.

Babes of Wrath | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Finally, Jon Moxley continued his run of beating potential opponents for the AEW Continental Championship. This week, Mox wrestled El Clon in a fun match and was victorious.

AEW Dynamite Results

Jon Moxley defeated El Clon

Gabe Kidd defeated Orange Cassidy

Kevin Knight defeated Mansoor

Babes of Wrath defeated Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford by disqualification to retain the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships