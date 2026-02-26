AEW Dynamite Results (2/25/26): Page And MJF Stipulation Set, Swerve Strickland Explains Himself
Last week on AEW Dynamite, we learned that Adam Page would be putting all future shots at the AEW Men's World Championship on the line during his match for that title against MJF at the Revolution PPV next month.
Page told MJF that they needed a special stipulation to their match at Revolution so that they could crown a definitive winner. Page said that if MJF agreed to a stipulation, he'd never challenge for the AEW World Championship again should he lose. MJF agreed, but they didn't land on a stipulation.
On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, the stipuation was set and it's a big one. Texas Death Match.
MJF and Page met in the ring to finalize their stipulation. MJF squashed any shot for the fans to decide on it instantly, but suggested another method to determine what the stipulation would be. MJF suggested a coin flip.
If MJF won the coin flip, their match at Revolution would be a one-way no disqualification match. If Page won the toss, the match would be a Texas Death Match. Page agreed. The coin that MJF had flipped and landed in favor of MJF. MJF celebrated and then started to leave the ring.
Page smelled sheannigans. As MJF left the ring, Page called for MJF to show him the coin that was used for the flip. MJF didn't want to and tried to scurry away, but Brody King, Bandido, and Jet Speed stopped him. They forced MJF back into the ring with the coin and Page revealed that it was rigged to help MJF win.
As MJF complained, Tony Schiavone announced that because MJF tried to cheat on the flip with a rigged coin, Tony Khan greenlit the Texas Death Match stipulation. So, it's on. MJF vs. Adam Page in a Texas Death Match for the AEW World Championship at the AEW Revolution on March 15. If Page loses, he'll never be able to challenge for the world title again.
As Dynamite went off the air last week, Kenny Omega was lying in the middle of broken table scraps thanks to Swerve Strickland. Strickland not only beat Omega in their singles match, but he turned heel and viciously attacked Omega after the match.
Strickland addressed his actions on this week's show. He cut a promo while standing on the announce table, saying he was the most dangerous man in AEW. He said he took out two EVPs over the summer in the form of The. Young Bucks and that he added Omega to that list last week.
The audience booed Strickland as he talked bad about Kenny Omega. In the end, Strickland said his goal was still the world title and that now he's a step closer because he beat Omega.
The AEW Dynamite main event this week featured a Mile High Madness match. Everything was allowed in the match that put FTR and The Demand against The Rascalz, Jack Perry, and The Young Bucks.
The match was absolute chaos. The teams fought each other all around the ringside area and in the audience as Jack Perry's music played in the background. The competitors utilized tables, vacuums, garbage cans, and many more weapons throughout the match. In the end, Jack Perry got the victory for his team. The Young Bucks hit Ricochet with a BTE Trigger and Perry made the cover for the win.
In other action, Kevin Knight defeated Mansoor in a singles match. After the match, he said that Adam Page would beat MJF for the world title at Revolution. Knight said that when that happens, he wanted to be first in line to face Page for the belt.
Also, Babes of Wrath beat Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford to retain the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships by disqualification. During the match, Lena Kross interfered, which ended Ford and Bayne's chances at the titles. Ford didn't participate much in the back half of the match, which led to the belief that she might have been legitimately injured.
Finally, Jon Moxley continued his run of beating potential opponents for the AEW Continental Championship. This week, Mox wrestled El Clon in a fun match and was victorious.
AEW Dynamite Results
- Jon Moxley defeated El Clon
- Gabe Kidd defeated Orange Cassidy
- Kevin Knight defeated Mansoor
- Babes of Wrath defeated Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford by disqualification to retain the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships
- Brody King defeated Mark Davis
Zack Heydorn has been covering the pro wrestling industry for a decade and writes news, features, and interviews for The Takedown On SI. He also hosts and cohosts a variety of WWE and AEW shows on YouTube. Heydorn is a former Assistant Editor of PWTorch and Managing Editor of SEScoops. Zack is also the author of the Hybrid Shoot book Stunning: The Wrestling Artistry of Steve Austin, which is available on Amazon. You can follow Zack on X and Bluesky.Follow Zack_Heydorn