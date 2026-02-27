NJPW The New Beginning USA 2026: Date, Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

New Japan Pro Wrestling returns to the United States of America for the first time since April 2025 with their NJPW New Beginning in USA event from Trenton, New Jersey.

The card will feature six title matches and have a lot of stake with gold being defended from not only New Japan, but also All Elite Wrestling.

The show will be headlined by an IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship match, while both the IWGP Women's Championship and IWGP Tag Team Championships will be on the line in major matches elsewhere.

With this marking the first time the company will be back in nearly a year, fans are excited to see what will happen in Trenton.

Yota Tsuji (c) vs. Andrade El Idolo for the IWGP Global Heavyweight Title

njpw1972.com

In the main event of the show, Yota Tsuji will defend the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship for the first time since becoming a double champion at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 20 when he faces AEW star Andrade El Idolo.

Andrade earned this opportunity by defeating Gabe Kidd at the NJPW The New Beginning in Osaka 2026 event, while Tsuji is coming off his first defense of the IWGP Heavyweight Championship after picking up a victory over Jake Lee at the same show.

Tsuji has been very adamant about his feelings about All Elite Wrestling and wanting to beat stars from the promotion as the face of New Japan Pro Wrestling in this post-Hiroshi Tanahashi era. Meanwhile, Andrade El Idolo has been winning gold all over the world and wants to capture his first NJPW title since his reign as IWGP Intercontinental Champion in 2013.

Continuing the Unbound Co. vs. The United Empire feud, Tsuji and Andrade should have an intense battle that caps off an exciting night for New Japan in Trenton.

Syuri (c) vs. Athena for the IWGP Women's Championship

njpw1972.com

Women's wrestling will take center stage on this card when STARDOM's Syuri defends the IWGP Women's Championship against the Forever Ring of Honor Women's World Champion Athena in a first-time ever meeting.

Syuri has been a fighting champion in her second reign as IWGP Women's Champion and recently captured the STRONG Women's Title from Saya Kamitani at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 20. Her opponent Athena is enjoying a historic three-year-plus reign as ROH Women's World Champion and looks to add another title to her collection.

Both women are among the best women's wrestlers in the world, making this a highly anticipated bout on the card for this show.

The Knockout Brothers (c) vs. Gates of Agony for the IWGP Tag Team Championships

njpw1972.com

The Knockout Brothers make their U.S. debut when they defend the IWGP Tag Team Championships against AEW's Gates of Agony.

OSKAR and Yuto-Ice are coming off the heels of a huge win over Shota Umino and Yuya Uemura at NJPW The New Beginning in Osaka. After their victory, GOA issued a challenge against the champions for this event.

GOA is coming off some big losses for the AEW World Trios Championships on the February 21 AEW Collision and Mile High Madness match on AEW Dynamite, so they will be looking to bring some gold to The Demand. KOB looks to expand its dominance over NJPW in America with a win here.

The rivalry between El Phantasmo and Konosuke Takeshita will continue in a NJPW World TV Championship match. The AEW National Championship will be up for grabs as Ricochet makes his return to NJPW to defend against Unbound Co.'s Taiji Ishimori.

Then. Tomohiro Ishii looks to continue his reign as STRONG Openweight Champion against Boltin Oleg.

Elsewhere, David Finlay looks set for his final match in New Japan against Fred Rosser, while El Desperado and KUSHIDA team to face AEW's Alec Price and Jordan Oliver in tag team action.

Next！



Coming up TONIGHT, New Beginning USA in Trenton NJ!



Six titles on the line in CURE Arena live on @njpwworld PPV!



(Separate purchase required. No subscription necessary)



Order: https://t.co/rnoIcFbkhr#njpw #njnbgusa pic.twitter.com/qWRYaqlD48 — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 27, 2026

Here is everything we know about NJPW The New Beginning in USA from Trenton, New Jersey.

NJPW The New Beginning In USA date:

Date: Friday, February 27, 2026

NJPW The New Beginning In USA time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. EST

NJPW The New Beginning In USA location:

Location: CURE Insurance Center in Trenton, New Jersey0

How To Watch NJPW The New Beginning In USA:

Streaming: NJPW World

NJPW The New Beginning In USA Match Card (Announced):

Main Event: IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship: Yota Tsuji (c) vs. Andrade El Idolo

7th Match: IWGP Women's Championship: Syuri (c) vs. Athena

6th Match: IWGP Tag Team Championships: Knockout Brothers (OSKAR & Yuto-Ice) (c) vs. Gates of Agony (Toa Liona & Bishop Kaun)

5th Match: NJPW World TV Championship: El Phantasmo (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita

4th Match: El Desperado & KUSHIDA vs. Bustah & The Brain (Alec Price & Jordan Oliver)

3rd Match: AEW National Championship: Ricochet (c) vs. Taiji Ishimori

2nd Match: NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship: Tomohiro Ishii (c) vs. Boltin Oleg

1st Match: Fred Rosser vs. David Finlay