Tye Ruotolo Plans on Making MMA Debut ‘Before the End of This Year’
The MMA Notebook runs every week.
Last month, Kade Ruotolo was victorious in his highly anticipated MMA debut. He defeated Blake Cooper with a rear-naked choke submission, earning his first victory in impressive style.
The next must-see arrival into MMA is twin brother Tye Ruotolo, who expects to make his debut later this year.
“Watching my brother got me so fired up,” said Ruotolo. “That fight, it was an overwhelming sense of joy and I was super proud of him. We both grew up watching UFC, and we both wanted to compete in MMA. Watching him make his debut, it was amazing. That was on his bucket list. It’s on mine, too.
“I’m sure it will happen before the end of this year. There is a lot moving around. I have two big jiu-jitsu competitions, and then I’m going to focus entirely on it.”
Ruotolo is part of tonight’s ONE Fight Night 23 on Prime Video card, competing in a 186-pound catchweight submission grappling bout against 19-year-old sensation Jozef Chan.
The fight airs in U.S. primetime, and it is one that checks the must-see box for the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu community.
At the age of only 21, Ruotolo finds himself as the older, more experienced competitor in his bout against Chan. It is a very dangerous matchup, especially if Chan finds himself in the top position.
“I love exciting matchups and I like facing adversity,” said Ruotolo, who is ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling World Champion. “I know Jozef Chan, I’ve studied him. Stylistically, it’s going to be a very difficult matchup for me.
“When you’re champion, you’re on the top of everyone’s hit list, and I get that. I want to smash guys bad that they don’t want to fight me anymore. I’m prepared for it, and I’m ready to put on a show.”
The Pick ‘Em Section
ONE Fight Night 23 catchweight submission grappling bout: Tye Ruotolo vs. Jozef Chan
- Pick: Tye Ruotolo
Last week: 2-3
2024 record: 67-53