Impa Kasanganay Taking Familiar Route to PFL Finals against Josh Silveira
Last November, Impa Kasanganay defeated Josh Silveira to win the PFL Light Heavyweight Tournament. It was a dominating performance, one where Kasanganay won by unanimous decision.
Nine months later, the two meet for a rematch in the semi-finals tonight in the main event of the PFL playoff card on ESPN. For Kasanganay, it is an opportunity to finish what he started.
“I’m ready to finish him this time,” said Kasanganay. “That’s what I didn’t do [in February] against Johnny Eblen. That’s what I’m doing now, and that’s what is going to happen here. This time, I won’t miss.”
Kasanganay (17-4) has won eight of his last nine, with the lone loss coming in February against Eblen at the PFL vs. Bellator card. That was a fight where Kasanganay appeared on the cusp of victory, but he fell short of getting the finish–and Eblen did just enough to win the fight by split decision.
Since then, Kasanganay has finished his next two opponents en route to this semi-final bout against Silveira.
“We’re going to see a completely different fight,” said Silveira (13-3). “Our fight was completely one-sided last time. It won’t be this time.”
Not many fighters get a chance at redemption so soon, so Silveira will have to make the most of his opportunity. Known for his wrestling, Silveira claims the difference in this bout will be his striking.
“I’m going to hit Impa with intentions to hurt him,” said Silveira, who struggled to land in their bout last year. “That’s what I didn’t do last time, and that’s what I’m going to do here.”
Kasanganay is not overlooking Silveira, but wholeheartedly believes he is better.
“Everybody has a plan until they break,” said Kasanganay. “I respect Josh’s heart, but I broke him in the first fight. I’m going to break him and take him out.
“I’m working to get back to the Champions card. I think I won the first fight against Johnny. Whether it’s Johnny or [Bellator Light Heavyweight Champion] Corey Anderson, I’m ready. I want to fight them both. Now it’s time to get back there and solidify myself as the best.”