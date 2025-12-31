What's Next For WWE Video Library As Peacock Deal Ends

WWE and NBCUniversal's Peacock closed a deal back in January 2021 that would see most of everything that was previously featured on the WWE Network in the United States move over to Peacock, along with new content.

That deal is winding down. WWE moved Premium Live Events to ESPN Unlimited back in September of this year. NXT will stay on Peacock until March 2026, while every Saturday Night's Main Event will continue to air on the streaming service in a multi-year deal.

WWE's video library in limbo

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that WWE content will be removed from Peacock as of December 31st, including shows from WCW, ECW, and more. Some of it is available via the WWE YouTube Vault channels, but only select content.

Ross Sapp noted that WWE is "working on a non-exclusive host" and that YouTube will remain part of their distribution plan, with content continuing to slowly roll out via their channels. Fightful also stated that there is no plan to mass-release content unless a deal is reached to host the library on a platform.

WWE's vault YouTube channels

While there isn't an official place to view everything from WWE's past, the vault channels on YouTube have performed extremely well, highlighting obscure relics that might not have been sought out on the WWE Network or Peacock.

WWE Vault has 3.43 million subscribers and uploads regularly, averaging a few videos per day, ranging from random matches to entire pay-per-views. The WCW YouTube channel has 420k subscribers and follows the same formula.

The Verge stated back in April that there were plans for WWE to create an ECW Vault channel similar to the WCW Vault channel in order to release those events online.

WWE has also been uploading never-before-seen footage that never aired on Peacock or the WWE Network. Everything ranging from lost matches, house shows, and even behind-the-scenes videos are now becoming widely available to anyone.

