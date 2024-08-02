Tim Johnson on PFL Semi-Finals: ‘I’m Not Supposed to be Here’
Tim Johnson fights Denis Goltsov in PFL heavyweight semi-finals
The MMA Notebook runs every week.
Tim Johnson is one win away from fighting for a million dollars.
Very quietly, Johnson has won his last three fights. Later tonight, he fights top-seeded Denis Goltsov on ESPN in an attempt to disrupt the PFL heavyweight playoffs.
“There’s no pressure on me,” said Johnson (18-9). “I’m not supposed to be here.”
Johnson, 39, is an active member of the Minnesota Guard. He fought in the UFC and Bellator before finding his way to the PFL, where he made an impressive debut in June when he defeated Danilo Marques by TKO.
“I was driving a truck a month ago in Minnesota,” said Johnson. “The last couple weeks, I grabbed a load of hogs and cattle just to stay busy. That’s how I live my life–I like to stay busy.”
Not many expected Johnson to reach the semis. He is expected to lose tonight against Goltsov (34-8), but Johnson possesses the power necessary to knock him out.
“I have the toughest guy in front me in Denis,” said Johnson. “I know why he’s the favorite. He doesn’t have any holes in his game. He’s that good.
“My fighting style is clear. I need to take a beating to do what I need to do. I’m pretty good at getting people into a dirtier brawl fight.”
If Johnson can withstand the early onslaught, there will be a window where he can connect on an opened up, perhaps even winded, Goltsov.
“I’m never going to make you think I’m something I’m not,” said Johnson. “That’s not who I am. And I know it’s not going to be pretty. I try to get people to fight ugly like me.”
The Pick ‘Em Section
UFC on ABC bantamweight bout: Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Cory Sandhagen
- Pick: Umar Nurmagomedov
UFC on ABC bantamweight bout: Chito Vera vs. Deiveson Figueiredo
- Pick: Chito Vera
UFC on ABC welterweight bout: Tony Ferguson vs. Michael Chiesa
- Pick: Michael Chiesa
PFL heavyweight semi-final bout: Denis Goltsov vs. Tim Johnson
- Pick: Tim Johnson
PFL women’s flyweight semi-playoff bout: Dakota Ditcheva vs. Jena Bishop
- Pick: Dakota Ditcheva
Last week: 3-2
2024 record: 78-58