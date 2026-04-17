Ranking Every WWE WrestleMania 42 Match by Hype Level

What is the most must-see match on the WWE WrestleMania 42 card?

The biggest show of the year takes place on Saturday and Sunday, with WWE bringing WrestleMania back to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for a second straight year.

There has been plenty to talk about on the road to WrestleMania 42, even if not all of it has been positive from online WWE fans.

As for the WrestleMania 42 card itself? A host of championship matches and personal rivalries headline "The Showcase of the Immortals," while the build to some of the others has left a bit to be desired.

Here is a completely subjective ranking of the hype level for all 13 matches currently slotted for WrestleMania.

S-Tier - Can't Miss

A-Tier - Must-Watch

B-Tier - Strong Interest

C-Tier - Mild Buzz

D-Tier - Low Hype

The Bella Twins vs. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria vs. Lash Legend and Nia Jax (c) for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships

Hype Level: D

Women's Tag Team Fatal 4-Way Match | WWE

The combination of an injury to Nikki Bella and trading wins and disqualifications is the main reason for putting this match in this spot.

It should be a fine match with plenty of exciting action, but WWE could only do so much with the build due to Nikki being on the sidelines with an ankle injury.

Michael Cole mentioned on this week's Raw that Nikki "hopes to be ready" for the title match on Sunday.

"The Demon" Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio

Hype Level: C

Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio | WWE

By adding the return of "The Demon" persona as a key attraction, there is more intrigue for this showdown between the former Judgment Day associates.

However, with no title on the line and the little interaction between the two since the April 6 edition of Raw, it lands in this particular spot in the tier rankings.

Logan Paul, Austin Theory, and iShowSpeed vs. LA Knight and The Usos

Hype Level: C

LA Knight and The Usos vs. iShowSpeed and The Vision | WWE

There's no question that this match could be ranked at No. 1 based on the social media engagement that WWE has been promoting.

The fascination with how iShowSpeed performs is the top draw in this match, even if many were clamoring for a bigger WrestleMania role for the fan-favorite in Knight.

Becky Lynch vs. AJ Lee (c) for the Women's Intercontinental Championship

Hype Level: C

AJ Lee vs. Becky Lynch | WWE

Lynch is still the greatest women's wrestler in WWE history, and it's not just her saying it.

The Elimination Chamber rematch factor drops this down a few spots, but these two will bring it in the latest chapter of their fierce rivalry.

Rhea Ripley vs. Jade Cargill (c) for the WWE Women's Championship

Hype Level: C

Rhea Ripley vs. Jade Cargill | WWE

Despite speculation that Bianca Belair would be Cargill's WrestleMania opponent, it was Ripley who won the Women's Elimination Chamber Match due to Belair still being sidelined with an injury.

The physical tools speak for themselves with these two impressive athletes, and it should be a hard-hitting affair for the title.

Rusev vs. JD McDonagh vs. Je'Von Evans vs. Dragon Lee vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Penta (c) in a Ladder Match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Hype Level: B

Six-Man Ladder Match for the Intercontinental Championship | WWE

WWE knows what it's doing putting this match on the ESPN portion of Sunday's card.

There wasn't much build as far as a compelling story between these six men, but it's still a multi-person Ladder Match at WrestleMania that should feature high-flying chaos across the board.

Seth Rollins vs. Gunther

Hype Level: B

Seth Rollins vs. Gunther | WWE

This reportedly wasn't the first WrestleMania option for either man, as the injured Bron Breakker seemed to be slotted as the opponent for Rollins, and Rey Mysterio seemed to be a possible choice for Gunther.

However, WWE pivoted due to the injury uncertainties, and Rollins and Gunther have a history given their previous credentials as World Champion. Rollins says he's the best, and Gunther is offended by that because he thinks he's the best.

Simple but effective, and the introduction of Gunther wanting an additional favor from Paul Heyman sets up an intriguing breadcrumb for the future.

Trick Williams vs. Sami Zayn (c) for the United States Championship

Hype Level: B

Trick Williams vs. Sami Zayn | WWE

WWE fans have been buzzing for these two superstars in recent weeks, but for different reasons.

There is a lot of support around Williams thanks to his charismatic persona, while Zayn has started to question why the audience is booing him after finally choosing himself.

That should create an incredible atmosphere when they step into the ring on Sunday.

Drew McIntyre vs. Jacob Fatu in an Unsanctioned Match

Hype Level: B

Drew McIntyre vs. Jacob Fatu | WWE

Speaking of potential WrestleMania opponents, many thought one or both of these men would be paired with Cody Rhodes in a match for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Instead, McIntyre and Fatu have brawled throughout the country the past several weeks, and this Unsanctioned Match will allow them to take their hatred for each other to another level.

Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship

Hype Level: B

Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes | WWE

The addition of Pat McAfee and Jelly Roll into the 15-plus-year story between Orton and Rhodes has been universally panned by WWE fans and even some WWE superstars.

But there's still plenty of curiosity as to whether Orton notches his 15th World title victory, and if McAfee is the person who helps him do it. If McAfee doesn't, he's said that he'll never appear on WWE programming again.

That keeps it among the most interesting matches on the WrestleMania 42 card, but it's not what many anticipated after Orton won the Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

Liv Morgan vs. Stephanie Vaquer (c) for the Women's World Championship

Hype Level: A

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Liv Morgan | WWE

Things have gotten personal between two of the top superstars in the WWE women's division.

Of course, it's also been a physical rivalry, as Morgan was reportedly in concussion protocol after bashing heads with fellow Judgment Day member Roxanne Perez following a backstage shove from Vaquer on the April 6 edition of Raw.

These two are going to try to destroy each other when they clash on Saturday.

Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk (c) for the World Heavyweight Championship

Hype Level: S

CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns | WWE

These two hate each other. That much has been made clear.

What's also attractive about that his particular match is that Reigns and Punk represent different things to professional wrestling fans, and the reaction from the crowd should be unparalleled when they go face-to-face.

Meanwhile, there's an argument to be made for both men as to who should carry the gold moving forward.

It doesn't get much better than this for a WrestleMania main event attraction.

Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar

Hype Level: S

Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi | WWE

And yet, this is the one that earns the top spot in the WrestleMania 42 match tier rankings.

WWE's approach to this match has been flawless. Two hosses testing each other's strength, and the rising star proving that he has what it takes to topple the intimidating veteran.

Femi is the "it" star of the future, just as Lesnar was early in his WWE career.

This match can catapult him into a different stratosphere if he can slay the beast and win his first WrestleMania match.