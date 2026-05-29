Predictions for Clash in Italy: Will Roman Reigns or Jacob Fatu Win Tribal Combat?

On the verge of being fired from WWE for his unhinged behavior, Jacob Fatu issued a challenge to Roman Reigns for Tribal Combat. It's a last-ditch effort to secure the World Heavyweight Championship and seize control of the Bloodline.

There will be dire consequences should the Samoan Werewolf fail to capture this gold this Sunday. If he falls at Clash in Italy, he'll be forced to acknowledge the Tribal Chief and become a servant to him. Who will emerge victorious from this anything goes contest?

Cody Rhodes claims he's hard to beat, especially when the WWE Championship is on the line. But he may be going against his toughest challenger to date in the Career Killer Gunther.

Rhea Ripley is looking to make it two wins in a row over Jade Cargill when she puts her WWE Women's Title on the line, and Becky Lynch is being forced to defend her Women's Intercontinental Championship against Sol Ruca.

Will any new champions be crowned, and will Oba Femi prove that his victory over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 42 was no fluke? Rick Ucchino, Zack Heydorn, and Blake Lovell have returned to give their final thoughts and predictions ahead of Sunday's first-ever Premium Live Event in Italy.

WWE Championship Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther | WWE

This is the hardest match of the entire weekend to predict, which is a good thing. Very few times since he first became WWE Champion has Cody Rhodes actually felt in danger of dropping the title, and it would not be surprising at all to see Gunther walk out of Olimpic Arena as the new WWE Champion.

The Career Killer has been on a generational run dating back to last July. He's retired Goldberg, John Cena and AJ Styles, and is coming off a victory over Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 42. It's hard to bet against either one of these guys, and we are split on who emerges victorious.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: AND NEW!... Gunther

Zack Heydorn: AND NEW!... Gunther

Blake Lovell: Cody Rhodes

WWE Women's Championship Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Jade Cargill | WWE

It's very difficult to imagine a scenario where the WWE creative team would book Rhea Ripley to lose the WWE Women's Championship in her first defense, or Jade Cargill to lose back-to-back big-time singles matches, but one will have to transpire this weekend.

The next rivalries for both women have already been lined up, with Jacy Jayne setting her sights on the WWE Women's Title and Cargill butting heads with Charlotte Flair. It makes the most sense to stay on that course this Sunday, and we all expect Ripley to retain after some ringside shenanigans.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Rhea Ripley

Zack Heydorn: Rhea Ripley

Blake Lovell: Rhea Ripley

Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar

Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar | WWE

Brock Lesnar is back for another shot at Oba Femi, which probably means that a trilogy is in the works. The Ruler dominated The Beast at WrestleMania 42, and the assumption of many is that Lesnar will pull even this weekend to set up the rubber match later this summer.

Both Zack and Blake are going with the betting favorite, and Rick also believes that Lesnar is likely to win. However, the WWE Universe is ready to push Femi into the upper stratosphere, and he should dominate Brock again en route to winning the King of the Ring Tournament. Rick is picking Femi in the hopes of manifesting that reality.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Oba Femi

Zack Heydorn: Brock Lesnar

Blake Lovell: Brock Lesnar

Women's Intercontinental Championship Match

Becky Lynch vs. Sol Ruca | WWE

There is no denying Sol Ruca's talent and star power. She's a future WWE Women's Champion and will most likely walk out of Turin, Italy as the new Women's Intercontinental Champion, but the WWE creative team has put next to zero work into building to this moment. And that's an issue.

While she's been impressive in the ring, Ruca has yet to win a match on the main roster via pinfall or submission. Becky Lynch, meanwhile, just won back the Women's Intercontinental Title after a months-long program with AJ Lee. The Man should cheat to win at Clash and force Ruca to go on a long winning streak to earn another opportunity. Rick is once again manifesting with this choice.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Becky Lynch

Zack Heydorn: AND NEW!... Sol Ruca

Blake Lovell: AND NEW!... Sol Ruca

Tribal Combat for the World Heavywreight Championship

Roman Reigns vs. Jacob Fatu | WWE

There's been talk on social media this week of WWE needing a spark to reignite fan excitement in the company's creative department. There's been no indication that Paul Levesque and his staff are looking to shake things up, but if they are, this would be the match to do it.

WWE can either book an unhinged and untamed Jacob Fatu, who controls the Bloodline and the World Heavyweight Championship, with the fans behind him, or a muzzled Samoan Werewolf who will serve Roman Reigns. We know which direction we'd like WWE to go coming out of Clash in Italy, but only Zack thinks they'll actually travel down that road.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Roman Reigns

Zack Heydorn: AND NEW!... Jacob Fatu

Blake Lovell: Roman Reigns