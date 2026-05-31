WWE Clash in Italy Results, Highlights & Live Blog

The first-ever WWE Clash in Italy premium live event takes place this afternoon at the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy.

The World Heavyweight Championship will be on the line this afternoon in Tribal Combat as Roman Reigns defends the title against Jacob Fatu. After bending the rules behind the referee's back to defeat Fatu at Backlash, the OTC will look to force the Samoan Werewolf to acknowledge him this afternoon in Italy. Fatu is reportedly banged up heading into this match, but it is still expected to take place.

Not only will the winner of Tribal Combat be the World Heavyweight Champion, but the loser will be forced to acknowledge the winner as their Tribal Chief. This is only the third Tribal Combat match in WWE, and Reigns walks into this matchup undefeated with previous wins over Solo Sikoa and Jey Uso.

Who leaves Clash in Italy with the gold? We'll find out soon enough.

Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu | Netflix

On the SmackDown side of things, Cody Rhodes will be defending the WWE Championship against Gunther in the first hour of this premium live event. This match will air for free on ESPN. During their face-to-face on Friday night, Gunther promised to choke Rhodes out and take his title. Will The Ring General make good on his promise?

After having a fake retirement at WrestleMania 42, Brock Lesnar returned weeks later on Raw to attack Oba Femi from behind and laid him out with four F5's. Now these two will meet again this afternoon in what WWE is calling one of the biggest rematches in history.

Will the Ruler put the Beast down once again? Or will Lesnar tie things up to potentially set up the eventual rubber match at SummerSlam? Only time will tell.

Oba Femi | WWE

Also scheduled for today's event, Rhea Ripley will defend the WWE Women's Championship against Jade Cargill in a rematch from WrestleMania 42, and Sol Ruca gets her shot at the Women's Intercontinental Championship after defeating Becky Lynch via disqualification at Saturday Night's Main Event.

WWE Clash in Italy live results:

This afternoon's premium live event kicks off with Cody Rhodes defending the WWE Championship against Gunther.

WWE Championship: Gunther vs. Cody Rhodes (c).

Keep refreshing throughout the afternoon for The Takedown on SI's live coverage of WWE Clash in Italy.

WWE Clash in Italy card:

Tribal Combat for the World Heavyweight Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Gunther

Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi

WWE Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Jade Cargill

WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sol Ruca