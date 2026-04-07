Ric Flair Accuses WWE of Trying to Destroy His Legacy, Praises Tony Khan

Wrestling legend Ric Flair has never been one to keep his opinions to himself, and now he's putting WWE on blast after a business deal has seemingly closed.

Flair, who has been with AEW since 2023, though seldom used on camera, has accrued quite the portfolio of sponsorships and business partnerships throughout the course of his career. However, he revealed on social media on Tuesday that his clothing brand deal with Roots of Fight has fallen apart, allegedly due to WWE involvement.

"I Woke Up This Morning To Find Out That I’m No Longer Allowed To Be With Roots of Fight, Per WWE," Flair said in his usual all-caps X posts.

"Let Me Think," he continued. "I’m The Only Wrestler To Ever Be On 30 For 30 & Ranked In The Top 25 Of All Time, An Emmy Nominated Documentary-Courtesy Of The WWE, Which I Should Have Won But l Lost To A Team Not An Individual. 21 World Championships, But I Always Played By Your Rules And Kept It At 16. Paid Vince McMahon Back 800k When He Said He Would Forgive It. I Honored It."

I Woke Up This Morning To Find Out That I’m No Longer Allowed To Be With @rootsoffight Per @WWE. Let Me Think- I’m The Only Wrestler To Ever Be On 30 For 30 & Ranked In The Top 25 Of All Time, An Emmy Nominated Documentary-Courtesy Of The WWE, Which I Should Have Won But l Lost… pic.twitter.com/1VP8cxSz4o — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) April 7, 2026

Flair last worked for McMahon and WWE in 2021, requesting his release that summer after spending nine years with the company. It was his third, and possibly, final stint in WWE.

Flair thanks Tony Khan

"The Nature Boy" would go out on his own at first after his WWE departure, wrestling in what was billed as his last match. He would team with his then-son-in-law Andrade against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in the summer of 2022.

As Sting was on his road to in-ring retirement, Flair came into AEW and briefly appeared alongside "The Icon." Though he is rarely on television, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer remains under contract with Tony Khan's company, which he expressed gratitude for in his post.

Tony Khan signed Ric Flair in 2023. | All Elite Wrestling

"Fortunately, I Still Make 1 Million Dollars From The GREAT Ryan Fiterman. 500k From Ric Flair Drip. And Thank God For Tony Khan," he said.

Flair would continue to call out WWE, accusing the promotion of trying to hurt his legacy.

"What More Of My Legacy Do You Want To Destroy WWE? You All Grew Up Loving Me And I Set The Bar," Flair said. "Now You Are Trying To Kill Me And Diminish My Legacy. Thank You, But It Ain’t Happening. Nice Try. LFG!"

Roots of Fight has a pro wrestling apparel line that features many wrestling stars of the past and present, including CM Punk, Randy Savage, Roddy Piper, and others.