Tony Khan Reveals Whether or Not Mick Foley Could Wrestle in AEW

Mick Foley is on his way to All Elite Wrestling, and it sounds like he may be involved beyond the AEW Double or Nothing pre-show.

AEW announced on Wednesday that Foley would be joining Renee Paquette on the AEW Double or Nothing Buy In, making his official debut with the promotion. This came on the heels of a Takedown on SI exclusive that the company was heavily interested in bringing the WWE Hall of Famer into the promotion, with Double or Nothing in Flushing, N.Y., being an ideal target.

Naturally, there has been speculation over whether or not Foley could wrestle for the promotion, even at 60 years old. MJF expressed his thoughts about the idea of Foley joining AEW to The Takedown on SI earlier this week, potentially laying the groundwork for a future match.

Speaking on the Double or Nothing media call on Thursday, Khan commented on the idea of Foley wrestling for AEW.

"I can't speak for Mick Foley as to whether he wants to wrestle or if he's going to wrestle anytime soon, but if he ever does, I would love for him to do it in AEW," Khan said. "But I also don't want to put him in a situation in which he'll be uncomfortable. I want him to feel good about that."

Foley's road to AEW

Mick Foley | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

It has been 14 years since Foley last officially laced up the boots for a match, appearing in the 2012 Royal Rumble match for WWE. He appeared for GCW over WrestleMania 42 weekend in Las Vegas, getting involved in The Sandman's retirement match against The Invisible Man.

Since then, Foley has undergone several surgeries and admitted that in exploring a potential program with MJF last year, his doctors discovered a concussion he didn't realize he had suffered. Khan says whether Foley ultimately wrestles for AEW is a decision that will rest with the WWE legend.

"I know he's taken so many big hits and had such an amazing career with so many, so many spectacular moments. And physically, I would only ever ask him to wrestle if he felt up to it, and that he could live up to the physical demand," he said.

Foley decided to cut ties with WWE after President Donald Trump took shots at the late Rob Reiner shortly following his murder. The 60-year-old believed WWE's ties to the current administration were too much for him to stand behind.