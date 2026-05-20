AEW Confirms Mick Foley to Appear at Double or Nothing Buy In

Late last year, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley had a very public separation with WWE due to the promotion's relationship with President Donald Trump and comments made about the passing of Hollywood director Rob Reiner.

Foley confirmed he would cut ties with WWE and that he would not renew his legends deal when it was set to expire this June. Last week, The Takedown on SI's Jon Alba reported that there was "real" interest from AEW to bring Foley into the promotion in some capacity.

Foley appearing at Double or Nothing

On Wednesday, AEW President Tony Khan took to X to confirm the news and announce that Mick Foley will be making his AEW debut, appearing alongside Renee Paquette as a host for the Buy In before Double or Nothing.

Before #AEWDoN,

watch the The Buy In

FREE before the ppv THIS SUNDAY!



Your new co-hosts are @ReneePaquette & Mick Foley!

Foley’s coming back to TBS, where he ran wild as Cactus Jack!



Don’t miss his first night in AEW on Sunday +

see you for Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/wWpAHRi4dP — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 20, 2026

There isn't any confirmation on whether Foley will be signing with All Elite Wrestling or whether the 'Hardcore Legend' is just scheduled to make a one-time appearance. That answer most likely will come during the event, and fans will have to keep an eye out for a possible "Foley is All Elite" graphic.

MJF's opinion on Foley working with AEW

While many fans and Tony Khan seem very excited for Foley's appearance at Double or Nothing this Sunday, that feeling isn't shared by everyone.

MJF | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

One person who had a different opinion on the matter is the number one contender for the AEW World Championship, MJF. Speaking to The Takedown on SI earlier this week, MJF had harsh words for Foley.

"I think Mick Foley is fat, and he's ugly. And I think he was the blueprint for what Darby Allin is now, which makes me hate him even more. That's what I think of Mick Foley." MJF, The Takedown on SI

Upon Tony Khan's confirmation of the news on social media, MJF made his own post showing off some sarcastic enthusiasm about Foley's All Elite Wrestling debut ahead of his big championship rematch.

While Foley's last match was back at the 2012 Royal Rumble, Foley himself has toyed with the idea of getting back in the ring and has even gotten physical with a wrestler or two since his retirement.

Everything MJF said could lead to Foley possibly retaliating, either at Double or Nothing or a future appearance with AEW if things continue between the two.