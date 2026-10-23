Ric Flair Hospitalized After Fall Just Hours After Announcing Serious Medical Issue

Hall of Famer and pro wrestling legend Ric Flair has been hospitalized after a fall outside a restaurant in Florida.

TMZ is reporting that Flair was spending time at Wagamama in Tampa this morning, and after leaving the bar area and walking outside, he fell and injured his face.

Flair's fall and subsequent hospitalization came just hours after h publicly announced he'd be missing a previously scheduled appearance in Seattle because he wasn't cleared to fly. In the announcement, Flair confirmed he couldn't fly because of a blood clot.

Ric Flair | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

"I want to sincerely apologize to my agent, Washington State Horror Con, and especially all my fans in Seattle for having to cancel my scheduled appearance. Unfortunately, I'm dealing with a blood clot in my leg, and my doctors have limited my travel to three to four hours. Seattle falls outside of that range. As disappointed as I am, I have to put my health and recovery first.

"Blood clots are extremely serious and can be life-threatening. We have seen this recently with Jalen Hurts and the complications involving blood clots in his lungs. It is a reminder that this is not something to take lightly, and I must follow medical advice."

Ric Flair bloodied up after fall in Florida

Flair was reportedly bloodied up because of the fall, cutting his head and eye open. He may have also had a concussion. Emergency workers rushed Flair to the hospital right away.

Ric Flair is a multiple-time world champion and WWE Hall of Famer. For decades, he held the record for the most world championships ever, with 16. At WrestleMania last year, John Cena broke that record and won the world title for a record-setting 17th time, beating Flair.

Flair hasn't had a pro wrestling match since 2022, when he competed at an event built entirely around his final match. Flair teamed with Andrade El Idolo to beat Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. Flair's final WWE match took place in 2008. Flair was put into a win-or-retire scenario by Vince McMahon and eventually lost at WrestleMania 24 that year to Shawn Michaels. The match was an instant classic and featured numerous emotional breakdowns from Flair.

The 16-time world champion isn't a stranger to hospitals. Flair was in a plane crash in 1975. In 2017, Flair was hospitalized for organ failure and long-term health issues related to heavy drinking and was again hospitalized in 2019 for a related issue.