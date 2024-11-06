WWE Hall Of Fame List And News
The WWE Hall of Fame honors legends and icons who shaped the history of professional wrestling. Established in 1993, the Hall of Fame celebrates a mix of wrestlers, managers, promoters, and even celebrities. Each year, new inductees are celebrated and enshrined for their achievements.
Here the complete list of WWE Hall of Fame inductees by year.
1993
Andre the Giant
1994
Arnold Skaaland
Bobo Brazil
Buddy Rogers
Chief Jay Strongbow
Freddie Blassie
Gorilla Monsoon
James Dudley
1995
Antonino Rocca
Ernie Ladd
George "The Animal" Steele
Ivan Putski
The Fabulous Moolah
The Grand Wizard
Pedro Morales
1996
Mikel Scicluna
Lou Albano
Jimmy Snuka
Johnny Rodz
Killer Kowalski
Pat Patterson
Vincent J. McMahon
The Valiant Brothers (Jimmy Valiant and Johnny Valiant)
2004
John Studd
Don Muraco
Greg Valentine
Harley Race
Jesse Ventura
Junkyard Dog
Sgt. Slaughter
Billy Graham
Tito Santana
Bobby Heenan
Pete Rose
2005
Hulk Hogan
Roddy Piper
Bob Orton
Jimmy Hart
Paul Orndorff
Nikolai Volkoff
The Iron Sheik
2006
Bret Hart
Eddie Guerrero
Gene Okerlund
Sherri Martel
Verne Gagne
Tony Atlas
William Perry
The Blackjacks (Blackjack Mulligan and Jack Lanza)
2007
Dusty Rhodes
Curt Hennig
Jerry Lawler
Nick Bockwinkel
Mr. Fuji
The Sheik
Jim Ross
The Wild Samoans (Afa and Sika)
2008
Ric Flair
Peter Maivia (Fanene Leifi Pita Maivia)
Rocky Johnson
Mae Young
Eddie Graham
Gordon Solie
The Brisco Brothers (Gerald and Jake)
2009
Steve Austin
Ricky Steamboat
Bill Watts
Koko B. Ware
Howard Finkel
The Funks (Dory Funk, Jr. & Terry Funk)
The Von Erichs (Fritz, Kerry, Kevin, David, Mike, Chris)
2010
Ted DiBiase
Antonio Inoki
Wendi Richter
Maurice Vachon
Gorgeous George
Stu Hart
Bob Uecker
2011
Shawn Michaels
Jim Duggan
Bob Armstrong
Sunny
Abdullah the Butcher
The Road Warriors/Legion of Doom ( Hawk, Animal, Paul Ellering)
Drew Carey
2012
Mil Máscaras
Edge
Four Horsemen (Ric Flair, Barry Windham, Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard, JJ Dillon - 2nd time for Ric Flair)
Mike Tyson
Ron Simmons
Yokozuna
2013
Mick Foley
Bob Backlund
Trish Stratus
Bruno Sammartino
Booker T
Donald Trump
2014
Ultimate Warrior
Paul Bearer
Jake Roberts
Lita
Carlos Colón
Mr. T
Scott Hall
2015
Randy Savage
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Rikishi
The Bushwhackers (Luke Williams and Butch Miller)
Debra Miceli
Larry Zbyszko
Tatsumi Fujinami
Kevin Nash
2016
Sting
Charles Wright
The Fabulous Freebirds (Michael Hayes, Terry Gordy, Buddy Roberts, Jimmy Garvin)
Big Bossman
Jacqueline
Stan Hansen
Snoop Dogg
2017
Kurt Angle
The Rock 'n Roll Express (Robert Gibson and Ricky Morton)
Theodore Long
Diamond Dallas Page
Beth Phoenix
Rick Rude
2018
Goldberg
Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray and D-Von Dudley)
Ivory
Hillbilly Jim
Jeff Jarrett
Kid Rock
Mark Henry
2019
Torrie Wilson
The Honky Tonk Man
Brutus Beefcake
Bret Hart (2nd time)
D-Generation X (Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Chyna, Jesse James, Billy Gun, X-Pac - 2nd time for Shawn Michaels)
Jim Neidhart
Harlem Heat (Stevie Ray and Booker T - 2nd time for Booker T)
2020
nWo (2nd time for Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Sean Waltman)
The Bella Twins (Nikki and Brie)
John Bradshaw Layfield
British Bulldog
Jushin Liger
2021
Molly Holly
Eric Bischoff
The Great Khali
Kane
Rob Van Dam
2022
The Undertaker
Vader
Queen Sharmell
Steiner Brothers (Rick and Scott)
2023
Rey Mysterio
The Great Muta
Andy Kaufman
Stacy Keibler
WWE Hall of Fame 2024
Paul Heyman
Bull Nakano
U.S. Express (Mike Rotunda and Barry Windham - 2nd time for Barry Windham)
Muhammad Ali
Thunderbolt Patterson
Lia Maivia
WWE Hall of Fame 2025
TBD
