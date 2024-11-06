WWE Hall Of Fame List And News

Wrestling On FanNation

The WWE Hall of Fame honors legends and icons who shaped the history of professional wrestling. Established in 1993, the Hall of Fame celebrates a mix of wrestlers, managers, promoters, and even celebrities. Each year, new inductees are celebrated and enshrined for their achievements.

Here the complete list of WWE Hall of Fame inductees by year.

1993

Andre the Giant

1994

Arnold Skaaland

Bobo Brazil

Buddy Rogers

Chief Jay Strongbow

Freddie Blassie

Gorilla Monsoon

James Dudley

1995

Antonino Rocca

Ernie Ladd

George "The Animal" Steele

Ivan Putski

The Fabulous Moolah

The Grand Wizard

Pedro Morales

1996

Mikel Scicluna

Lou Albano

Jimmy Snuka

Johnny Rodz

Killer Kowalski

Pat Patterson

Vincent J. McMahon

The Valiant Brothers (Jimmy Valiant and Johnny Valiant)

2004

John Studd

Don Muraco

Greg Valentine

Harley Race

Jesse Ventura

Junkyard Dog

Sgt. Slaughter

Billy Graham

Tito Santana

Bobby Heenan

Pete Rose

2005

Hulk Hogan

Roddy Piper

Bob Orton

Jimmy Hart

Paul Orndorff

Nikolai Volkoff

The Iron Sheik

2006

Bret Hart

Eddie Guerrero

Gene Okerlund

Sherri Martel

Verne Gagne

Tony Atlas

William Perry

The Blackjacks (Blackjack Mulligan and Jack Lanza)

2007

Dusty Rhodes

Curt Hennig

Jerry Lawler

Nick Bockwinkel

Mr. Fuji

The Sheik

Jim Ross

The Wild Samoans (Afa and Sika)

2008

Ric Flair

Peter Maivia (Fanene Leifi Pita Maivia)

Rocky Johnson

Mae Young

Eddie Graham

Gordon Solie

The Brisco Brothers (Gerald and Jake)

2009

Steve Austin

Ricky Steamboat

Bill Watts

Koko B. Ware

Howard Finkel

The Funks (Dory Funk, Jr. & Terry Funk)

The Von Erichs (Fritz, Kerry, Kevin, David, Mike, Chris)

2010

Ted DiBiase

Antonio Inoki

Wendi Richter

Maurice Vachon

Gorgeous George

Stu Hart

Bob Uecker

2011

Shawn Michaels

Jim Duggan

Bob Armstrong

Sunny

Abdullah the Butcher

The Road Warriors/Legion of Doom ( Hawk, Animal, Paul Ellering)

Drew Carey

2012

Mil Máscaras

Edge

Four Horsemen (Ric Flair, Barry Windham, Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard, JJ Dillon - 2nd time for Ric Flair)

Mike Tyson

Ron Simmons

Yokozuna

2013

Mick Foley

Bob Backlund

Trish Stratus

Bruno Sammartino

Booker T

Donald Trump

2014

Ultimate Warrior

Paul Bearer

Jake Roberts

Lita

Carlos Colón

Mr. T

Scott Hall

2015

Randy Savage

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Rikishi

The Bushwhackers (Luke Williams and Butch Miller)

Debra Miceli

Larry Zbyszko

Tatsumi Fujinami

Kevin Nash

2016

Sting

Charles Wright

The Fabulous Freebirds (Michael Hayes, Terry Gordy, Buddy Roberts, Jimmy Garvin)

Big Bossman

Jacqueline

Stan Hansen

Snoop Dogg

2017

Kurt Angle

The Rock 'n Roll Express (Robert Gibson and Ricky Morton)

Theodore Long

Diamond Dallas Page

Beth Phoenix

Rick Rude

2018

Goldberg

Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray and D-Von Dudley)

Ivory

Hillbilly Jim

Jeff Jarrett

Kid Rock

Mark Henry

2019

Torrie Wilson

The Honky Tonk Man

Brutus Beefcake

Bret Hart (2nd time)

D-Generation X (Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Chyna, Jesse James, Billy Gun, X-Pac - 2nd time for Shawn Michaels)

Jim Neidhart

Harlem Heat (Stevie Ray and Booker T - 2nd time for Booker T)

2020

nWo (2nd time for Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Sean Waltman)

The Bella Twins (Nikki and Brie)

John Bradshaw Layfield

British Bulldog

Jushin Liger

2021

Molly Holly

Eric Bischoff

The Great Khali

Kane

Rob Van Dam

2022

The Undertaker

Vader

Queen Sharmell

Steiner Brothers (Rick and Scott)

2023

Rey Mysterio

The Great Muta

Andy Kaufman

Stacy Keibler

WWE Hall of Fame 2024

Paul Heyman

Bull Nakano

U.S. Express (Mike Rotunda and Barry Windham - 2nd time for Barry Windham)

Muhammad Ali

Thunderbolt Patterson

Lia Maivia

WWE Hall of Fame 2025

TBD

