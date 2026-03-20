Ted DiBiase Jr Found Not Guilty in Federal Conspiracy Trial

The verdict in the Mississippi welfare fraud trial against former WWE Superstar Ted DiBiase Jr. has been announced.

DiBiase Jr was found not guilty on all counts this afternoon by a jury in Mississippi for a welfare fraud trial.

DiBiase was facing six counts of wire fraud, four counts of money laundering, two counts of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds, and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and to commit theft concerning programs receiving federal funds. Had the former WWE star been found guilty, he could have faced more than 160 years of federal jail time.

Jury finds Ted DiBiase Jr. not guilty of all 13 counts after weeks-long federal conspiracy trialhttps://t.co/kLSm9nMiGY — Siskolegal (@Sisko_legal) March 20, 2026

Prosecutors were calling it the largest corruption case in Mississippi history

Ted DiBiase Jr.'s attorneys sought a mistrial in this case multiple times, but the court ultimately denied their requests. The jury deliberated for four hours before reaching a verdict and declaring him not guilty on all 13 counts.

DiBiase Jr. spoke with the media outside of the federal courthouse following the verdict and offered the following statement.

"I believe they got it right," Ted DiBiase Jr. said. "I'm just grateful that it's over and I get to go home. It's just been so long that this cloud has lived over me."

DiBiase Jr.'s defense attorney, Scott Gilbert, also issued the following statement following the not guilty verdict:

"The jury worked very hard in this case. I’ve tried over 33 trials in my 20 years, and I’ve never seen a jury get it wrong. Even in the one or two times it hasn’t gone my way. They deliberated in a way that helped them arrive at the proper verdict."

Ted DiBiase Jr is best known as a member of The Legacy faction

Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes | WWE

The timing of Ted DiBiase Jr.'s not guilty verdict couldn't come at a better time for him, as his Legacy stablemates, Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes, are on a collision course for the WWE Championship next month at WrestleMania 42.

The Legacy was a faction that ran in WWE from 2008 to 2010. It was led by third-generation talent Randy Orton, who took under his wing second-generation talent Cody Rhodes and Ted DiBiase Jr. Rhodes and DiBiase Jr. were also a tag team at the time known as Priceless and are former two-time WWE World Tag Team Champions.

While Manu and Sim Snuka both had brief runs with the group, Orton, Rhodes, and DiBiase Jr. were the mainstays of the faction throughout their duration. With Rhodes defending the WWE Championship against Orton next month at the Showcase of the Immortals and DiBiase Jr. free and clear of his legal troubles, one shouldn't rule out a future WWE appearance in the coming weeks on SmackDown.